The Erath Bobcats seemed undeterred by Class 5A hosts NISH when the two faced off in summer league baseball on Wednesday, picking up an early lead in the second inning that would prove to be the difference in the 7-5 contest.
Thomas Collins began the game on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, picking up one strike and walking three batters as Erath picked up 1 run before sending out their defense.
NISH capitalized on early pitching inconsistency from the Bobcats, but despite having the bases loaded, the Yellow Jackets could only manage to score from a walked batter.
Three batters walked to begin the second inning saw Collins replaced on the mound by Gabe Trevizo, but before the NISH defense could settle into the game, the Bobcats added another 2 runs.
NISH remained scoreless through the third and fourth innings, while Erath added a fourth run via a fielder’s choice ground ball.
Erath added another 3 runs in the fifth inning, but NISH answered back with their own hat trick. Ryan Guillotte got on base following a solid ground ball to third base before Mason Meyers got on base after being struck by a wild pitch. Gage Hayes advanced to home plate following a walked batter and Mason Meyers scored on a passed ball. Braidyn Castille’s double brought in JB Francis but Gabe Trevizo was tagged out at home before he could add the fourth run of the inning.
Trailing by 3 runs, NISH needed a big performance in the seventh inning if they had any hope of picking up the win. A pop out by Ryan Gullotte and a ground out by Gage Hayes put the Yellow Jackets on the back foot, but three singles in a row was enough to advance Mason Meyers to home plate to lower the deficit to just 2 runs. With the bases loaded and NISH looking like they had momentum, Braidyn Castille sent the ball to the second baseman who sealed the loss for the home team.
Mason Meters led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 3 runs. Gabe Trevizo ended the game with 2 RBIs. Braidyn Castille was the only NISH player to hit a double.
The Yellow Jackets used 5 pitchers in their game against Erath. Closing pitcher Gerald Sonnier ended the game with 21 strikes from 29 pitches with 6 strikeouts and 0 hits. Evan Migues threw 26 strikes from 37 pitches with 2 strikeouts during his 2 innings on the mound.
NISH will return to action when travel to Catholic High on June 21.