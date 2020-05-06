Eades named coordinator of SEC, SBC officials

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Eades, a 24-year veteran of college basketball officiating and three-time Final Four official, has been named coordinator of a basketball officiating consortium that includes the Southeastern Conference, the Sun Belt Conference and the American and ASUN conferences, according to prepared statements released Tuesday.
Eades, a graduate of Bluefield (WV) State College and native of Princeton, WV, has extensive experience as an NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament official that includes four Sweet 16 assignments, five Elite 8 assignments and appearances in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Final Fours.
In his role as SEC Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials, Eades will be charged with selecting, training, evaluating, and assigning officials for SEC contests.
“Mike Eades will bring nearly a quarter of a century of men’s basketball officiating experience and knowledge to the SEC’s officiating program,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Mike has experienced success as an on-court official at the highest levels of college basketball and he has developed relationships during his career that will be beneficial in supporting the men’s basketball officiating program of the SEC.”
In this role with the Sun Belt, Eades will fulfill the same roles as in the SEC.
“We’re excited to have Mike oversee and manage the Sun Belt men’s basketball officiating program,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “His extensive basketball experience and knowledge of the game will have a positive impact as he works collaboratively with our conference.”
Eades has been serving as an official in SEC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10 and Big South conferences and Colonial Athletic Association games while also holding the position of Supervisor of Men’s Basketball Officials for the Mountain East Conference, a role he has held since 2013, and the River States Conference since 2018.
Eades’ basketball officiating career began in 1992 in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) and he also officiated for the Horizon League, Summit League, Big South, ‘ence (MAC) early in his career.
Prior to his graduation from Bluefield State, Eades played basketball at Lees-McRae (NC) College. He was inducted into the Lees-McRae Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.
Eades and his wife, Gina, have one son, Anthony.