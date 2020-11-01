An energetic chapter chairman, dedicated volunteers and dozens of outdoorsmen, including women and children, kept the tradition alive at the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter fundraising banquet Thursday.
The chapter’s signature event was held at the Isle of Iberia RV Park & Resort, where chapter chairman Jason Foster oversaw his eighth general membership event at the helm of the New Iberia DU Chapter.
According to Derrick Davis, senior director for the Southwest Louisiana Region who has attended seven events this year and has 8-10 more, the fundraiser took in between $50,000-$60,000. He appreciated the turnout as well as some “major monetary donations.”
Foster, who said the committee considered canceling the “physical banquet” this year, was proud of the latest fundraiser. He said there were four event underwriters, plus six auction item underwriters.
Preliminary numbers indicate raffles took in $5,720, the live auction accounted for $9,100 and the silent auction raised $1,760.
The veteran chairman said the live auction was highlighted by David Dorsey, who had the winning bid of $3,000 for the Beretta Shotgun of the Year, and Craig Gautier, who paid $1,300 for the Beretta Handgun of the Year.
As the meal was being served, Davis reported there were 75 attendees in the building. Considering everything, including the fact some waterfowl hunters were tending to hurricane-damaged camps in southwest Louisiana, he was far from disappointed.
The 38-year-old DU official was grateful there was a banquet for people to go to. Many fundraisers have been virtual events this summer and fall, he pointed out,
“It was a success. During these times when you can keep a chapter going, not skipping a year, shows a lot of passion from the committee to host the event and it speaks highly of the local community to support that, the dedication and the waterfowl heritage. Keeping it going is a success in itself,” Davis said, adding many nonprofits have been having a difficult time keeping things going as usual.
“We’re lucky to have volunteers who are still dedicated to the cause,” he said.
It starts at the top with Foster.
“He’s a dedicated chairman,” Davis said.
Others on hand echoed that sentiment.
P.R. Burke of New Iberia talked about wet millet that spoiled dove hunting in his field, a setback that will be rectified when it is flooded for wood ducks. As Burke, a long-time DU member, spoke, Foster passed by.
“Give credit to that man. He kept it (the local chapter) going,” Burke said.
Later, Eric White, a local veterinarian and the son of local DU chapter founder Gordie White, echoed those sentiments about Foster.
“He’s one of the hardest-working men in DU. Jason’s a hard-working man,” White said.
Greg Mullen, a veteran on the chapter’s cooking committee, had the cole slaw ready and dished it out when the line formed for the meal outside the SugaHouse clubhouse. He was looking forward to the waterfowl hunting season for a special reason.
Mullen and his son, Jerry, an LSU student, are planning a retirement gift for a friend of his, a veteran Navy SEAL who was wounded in combat. Mullen has scheduled a speckle-belly goose hunt opening day in Louisiana with New Iberia native and former world champion goose caller Jack Cousin, a full-time hunting guide.
Jason Broussard, cooking committee chairman, was oh-so proud of the smothered green beans served along with the three large trays of pork jambalaya, cole slaw, French bread and chocolate brownies. Broussard said he “smothered” five gallons of green beans with bacon, onions and a few small red potatoes at his house the night before.
Joining Mullen and Broussard in the serving line was Shannon Gonsoulin, another local veterinarian who scooped out ladle-fulls of pork jambalaya.
Among those enjoying the company and the meal was Harry Anderson of Avery Island. He’s been going to the banquets since his buddy, Gordie White, started the chapter in the mid-1970s.
Attending the fundraising event added “to memories that count,” Anderson said.
“We played football together in 1955, me, Gordia and that bunch. New Iberia High School. It was just New Iberia and St. Peter’s,” he said.
Anderson went to the banquet with his son, Eric Anderson, 51. The younger Anderson said he has been attending the event since at least 1985.
“I remember going to the park in New Iberia,” said the avid duck hunter who grew up hunting ducks with his father.
Among the attendees were Louisiana State Reps. Blake Miguez and Beau Beaullieu. They were plied with questions about the House petition signed Oct. 23 by 65 Republicans to force Gov. John Bel Edwards to temporarily end the COVID-19 public health emergency and revoke all of his coronavirus restrictions.
Miguez, R-Erath, leader of the House Republican Delegation, has been one of the most vocal advocates for removing the measures imposed by Edwards.
The Loreauville native told DU members he was acting for the people because the mask mandate, business restrictions and crowd size limits at sporting events are too harsh seven months after the coronavirus outbreak began in Louisiana.
On Oct. 23, Miguez wrote, “When any emergency process lasts this long, the public deserves transparency. The governor should be providing more information and data, not more mandates and restrictions. … For months, Republicans in the House worked tirelessly, exploring every available option to reopen Louisiana safely. We have repeatedly asked Governor Edwards to share additional information with our constituents and explain his restrictions on their families, churches and business. …”