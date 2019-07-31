Druilhet expected to be a big part of WSM’s offense

BALDWIN — Led by experienced quarterback Taylun Druilhet, West St. Mary is seeking to build on last year’s first-round playoff appearance.
“Taylun knows the offense like the back of his hand,” WSM head coach Clifton Armelin said. “He’s stepping up as a senior like he’s supposed to do.
“We have a group of guys that have been playing together since pee-wee football, and I think that’s going to pay big dividends for us.”
A three-year starter, Druilhet threw for 1,609 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018. He also rushed for 301 yards.
“Personally, I didn’t like how last season went,” Druilhet said. “I felt that we could have been better but, as a team, we didn’t really try.
“There wasn’t much leadership or brotherhood there. This year we’re trying to change that, and I feel that it’s changing because we have a tight senior class.”
Entering his final prep season, Druilhet is ready to lead the team.
“When I first started playing quarterback my 10th-grade year, I was nervous,” he said, “but now everything is smooth and relatively easy.
“I know what to do and what to tell other guys to do.”
West St. Mary started 0-4 last year before winning three of their next four games.
The Wolfpack garnered a No. 28 seed and were eliminated in the playoff opener by Class 2A state runner-up Welsh.
“We had talent but not discipline,” Druilhet said. “I want to be practicing during Thanksgiving. Our coach always talks about that.
“We’re undersized but will give people problems. We have speed. We can pass the ball, but our run-blocking needs to improve”
The biggest challenge for the Wolfpack, according to Druilhet, is logistics.
“We’ve had around 50% attendance at summer workouts,” he said. “Our of our star linemen lives all the way out in Glencoe.
“It’s been hard to get him out here because it’s a 45-minute drive from his house at Cypremort Point.”
Armelin is counting on a close-knit group of seniors.
“I think we can go very far this year,” he said. “One of the things I’ve been harping on all summer is that when everybody’s heart and mind are into it - and they put the work ethic behind it with everyone on the same page - big things can happen.
“I’ve been at this school for a long time, and I’m from this community. When we’ve been successful, the kids and community all bought into it.”