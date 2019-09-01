Westgate took advantage of a couple of long plays, Delcambre took advantage of a couple of long drives. Together, the Tigers and the Panthers used their advantages to come away with a pair of wins Friday in on the second day of the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree held at Westgate High.
A couple of long touchdown passes to Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn put the Tigers up over New Iberia Senior High while a couple of 40-plus yard touchdown drives in the first half gave the Panthers a 13-0 lead over Highland Baptist in the opening game of two twin-bill Friday.
All four teams, along with Loreauville and Jeanerette, which played Thursday night on the opening night of the jamboree, open the regular season this week as NISH plays host to Breaux Bridge Friday, Westgate travels to Lafayette Christian Friday, Loreauville travels to Central Catholic Thursday, Jeanerette travels to Lafayette High Friday, Delcambre travels to Westminster Christian Friday and Highland Baptist plays host to Houma Christian Friday.
Delcambre 13, Highland Baptist 7
Touchdown runs from Rogan Saunier on the Panthers’ first possession and Parker Nunez on the second possession put the Panthers up 13-0 over the Bears in the first game.
Highland got on the board right before halftime with a touchdown pass from Myles Liggans to Tyreke Collin to cut the lead to 13-7 but the Bears couldn’t get any closer in the second half.
“We did some good things on offense early on but the thing is that we’re going to need to sustain that if we’re going to have success moving forward,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said.
Delcambre ran 11 plays in the first half against Highland, scored on two drives of four plays and five plays and took a knee right before halftime after it got the ball back from Highland’s score.
The second half was a little harder for the Panthers as again they had two possessions but turned the ball over on a punt and failed fourth-down play.
“I think we had some fumbled snaps in the second half,” Liuzza. “That’s something that we need to correct. We need to correct it coming out of the scrimmage last week (against Lake Arthur) and it hurt us against tonight.”
Highland, which didn’t win a game last season, started slow, but come on fast and had two chances to come away with a tie or a win against the Panther.
Down by a touchdown in the second half, Highland had two drives which ended with an interception by Delcambre’s Nate Picard and the other ended on a failed fourth-down play as Liggans was tackled short of the marker inside the DHS 15 yard line.
“We were really sluggish on offense in the first half,” said HBCS coach Rick Hutson. “We had our moments but we had balls just fall off the fingertips of our receivers that if we caught them would have made us look a lot better.
“After the first two drives we moved the ball fairly consistently.”
Both coaches saw lots that needed to be worked on headed into the regular season openers next week.
Liuzza thought that his Panthers needed a lot of work in certain areas.
“We have to work on execution, execution, execution,” he said. “The effort is there. We just need to work on the little things that will make us a better team.”
Hutson, who took over the football program in May, had some similar sentiments
“We need to work on a lot of things,” said the first-year HBCS coach. “We had a lot of improvement from last week to this week and our goal next week will be to show a lot more improvement.”
Westgate 14, NISH 10
A 53 yard touchdown pass from Brennan Landry to Sonn in the first half and a 72 yard strike from Landry to Boutte to open the second half was all the offense Westgate needed to beat the Jackets in the second game.
Between those two plays, Westgate struggled to move the ball against NISH and had turnovers and punts on their other drives.
“Too many penalties, too many mistakes,” Westgate assistant coach and offensive coordinator Derek Landry said. “Every single series we had a penalty. That’s definitely on us.
“Defensively, we played as best we can but they were on the field a lot and that’s on us. NISH’s offense did a great job of keeping us off the field and holding the ball. That’s what that offense does.”
For NISH, Alvin George had the lone score for the Jackets in the second half to cut the lead to 14-10 and Luke Landry kicked a 34 yard field goal right before halftime.
“Our kids played real hard, competed real hard,” NISH coach Curt Ware said. “We still made some mistakes that hindered us from putting points on the board but overall I was really pleased.”
Ware said that there some things the team needs to work on headed into week one.
“Just the little things,” Ware said. “We made some mistakes at times that we can’t make.
“For example, right before the second touchdown pass we lined up offsides that gave them another chance. That’s things that we can’t do.”