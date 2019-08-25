DAILY IBERIAN
Kayshon Boutte scored twice as Westgate High overcame a sluggish start to push across four touchdowns in a scrimmage versus Southside at WHS Friday.
The Class 5A Sharks from Youngsville - in their first varsity season - struck first on a catch-and-run pass play.
Southside’s defense then intercepted Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry on what might have been a pick-six if the play hadn’t been whistled dead.
After that, Landry settled down to throw touchdown passes to Boutte and Jordan Doucet, who dropped a 76-yard bomb that would have gone for six more points.
“I saw effort,” WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said. “I saw effort and I saw us make adjustments. We scripted the first 12 plays on offense and defense. Once we got past that, we wanted to make adjustments and we did that.
“Our guys played hard and I think the biggest thing is that we’re injury-free. I saw some good things on both sides of the ball and some things we need to work on, but for the most part I’m pleased.”
The Tigers’ first TD was a 27-yard strike from Landry to Doucet. Later, Boutte made a leaping, juggling 20-yard grab for another score.
In the goal-line series, Boutte lined up at running back and powered through the line for his second touchdown. Sophomore Steven Antoine closed out the scrimmage with a 36-yard scoring jaunt.
“We blew a big coverage early on defense that I was a little disappointed to see,” Antoine said. “There were a couple of off-sides penalties, which is big on third down.”
Landry often overthrew his receivers in the early going. The sophomore missed Boutte for a wide-open touchdown down the left sideline.
“It’s his first scrimmage under the lights on a Friday night,” Antoine said of his quarterback. “You expect him to have a few jitters.
“We knew that was going to happen, so it’s our job to get our more inexperienced guys the ball early so Brennan can calm down. He did a good job and JaQuallan (Allen) did a good job, and we’re going to use them both this year.”
The Tigers employed a hurry-up, no-huddle offense against the Sharks.
“I wanted to keep a good tempo on offense,” Antoine said. “We slowed down a couple of times, and I was frustrated by that.”
Kicker Connor Scott aced a 47-yard field goal at the beginning of the scrimmage.
“We feel like if we can to the opposing 30-yard line, we’re good,” Antoine said. “With Connor’s range, the offense doesn’t have to score a touchdown every time.”
After struggling to stop the run in 2018, Westgate’s defensive line is much larger and more physical.
“That’s the kind of thing we’ve been working on,” Antoine said. “We didn’t do a good job of that in our last game against Bastrop. We wanted to beef up our defensive line.
“We feel we have some guys who can compete, so the biggest thing is to build depth around them and keep them healthy because we’ll rely on them a lot.”