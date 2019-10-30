With two weeks to go in the regular season, the playoff possibilities for Teche Area prep football teams are coming into clearer focus.
Some teams are already out, some teams are in regardless of what happens and a few more still have some work to do to guarantee a spot in the postseason.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (1-7) was 43rd in the power rankings, according to Louisianasportsline.com. The Jackets’ loss to Comeaux last week pretty much sealed their fate as NISH won’t be headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season.
Even with wins over Sulphur Friday and Southside High next week, New Iberia cannot make up enough ground to get into the top 32 and into the playoffs.
In Class 4A, Westgate (6-2) was sitting at eighth in the power rankings after beating Teurlings Catholic last week. The Tigers are guaranteed a spot in the postseason this year and guaranteed to be in the top 16 and play host to a first round game.
The only question regarding Westgate is whether or not they can break into the top eight, and barring an upset, play host to two rounds of playoffs.
With games against Northside Friday and Carencro next week, Westgate is also playing for the District 5-4A title. Beat Northside (1-7) and the showdown is set for next week at Carencro and the possibility for the outright district title is there.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville’s 28-27 win over Erath last week most likely sealed the Tigers (4-4), 22nd in the power rankings, a spot in the playoffs while Erath (3-5) sits on the bubble at 30th in the power rankings.
The big question for SMSH is whether or not it can move up the rankings and into the top 16 in the next two weeks to get a first round home playoff game.
The Tigers have the district bye this week and play host to Teurlings in a non-district game before closing the regular season at Crowley next week.
There is the outside possibility that St. Martinville could jump into the top 16 with two wins, but most likely the Tigers will be on the road in the first round.
Erath plays host to Crowley Friday night and then closes at Abbeville High. The Bobcats most likely have to win at least one of the two remaining games to get into the playoffs and will be on the road in the first round.
In Class 2A, Jeanerette (3-5) and West St. Mary (2-6) are 37th and 39th in the power rankings and most likely not making the playoffs this season.
Jeanerette closes regular season playing host to Catholic High Friday and traveling the Loreauville next week. The Tigers need to win both games to have a chance to get into the top 32.
WSM closes Thursday night at Delcambre and next week at Ascension Episcopal. The Wolfpack need to win both games, and get some help, to have a chance at making the playoffs.
Loreauville (5-3) has moved up to 25th in the power rankings with the win over West St. Mary last week.
The Tigers close at home against Ascension Episcopal this week and Jeanerette next week. Even if LHS loses both games, it is high enough in the rankings that they would be in the playoffs.
Loreauville appears to be going to be on the road in the first round.
Franklin (4-4) is 12th in the power rankings and wasn’t too affected by the loss to Ascension Episcopal last week.
The Hornets close with winless Houma Christian this week before traveling to Catholic High in week 10.
A win over Houma Christian should be enough to guarantee a home first round playoff game for Franklin.
Catholic High (5-3) has won five straight games since opening the season with three straight losses.
The Panthers will be in the Division III playoffs regardless of how the season finishes since there are only 14 teams in Division III and one of them is not participating the postseason.
The big question for CHS is where they will end up in the power rankings. Currently seventh, the Panthers need to move up or down one spot to avoid a potential quarterfinal game at Notre Dame.
In Class A, Centerville (6-2) is sixth in the power rankings. The Bulldogs close with Hanson at home Friday and then week 10 at Highland Baptist.
One win in the last two weeks should be enough to keep Centerville in the top eight and the potential of two home playoff games, barring and upset.
Highland Baptist (4-4) and Hanson (2-5) are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the Division IV playoffs. Highland is 17th and Hanson is 23rd. Only the top 16 teams get in the playoffs in Division IV.
Highland needs to win one of its next two games, at home against Central Catholic Friday and at home against Centerville next week, to have a chance to get into the postseason.
Hanson, which travels to Centerville Friday and plays host to Covenant Christian in week 10, is most likely not going to make the playoffs even with two wins in the final two weeks. The gap the Tigers have to close to get into the top 16 (2. 28 points) is almost too big to make up over a short period.