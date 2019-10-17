Down the homestretch

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Teche Area prep volleyball teams are jockeying for final positions in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs which begin the first week of November and end with the LHSAA State Championships at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
As of Tuesday’s release of the latest, unofficial power rankings from the LHSAA, the Catholic High Lady Panthers are the highest seed of the eight Teche Area teams that play volleyball.
CHS is third in Division IV, the highest seed the team has had since entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in 2010, the year the Lady Panthers won the state championship.
Even with Catholic High’s loss to Ascension Episcopal Tuesday, the Lady Panthers still hold onto the No. 3 seed with 26 wins this season, the most since the 2010 team had more than 30 wins on the way to the state championship.
Ahead of CHS in the power rankings are two Division IV, District 2 rivals Lafayette Christian as the No. 1 seed and AES as the No. 2 seed.
Another district opponent, Notre Dame, holds the fifth seed and district rival Patterson is the 18th seed. Only District 3-IV can boast as many as five teams ranked in the top 20 seeds.
The Lady Panthers have three district games remaining, Notre Dame, West St. Mary and Franklin, and two non-district games remaining, ESA and Acadiana, along with going to ESA’s annual Spooktacular Tournament at the end of the month.
Catholic High may not be able to catch LCA or AES for second seed, but the Lady Panthers should finish as the third or fourth seed in Division IV. With 32 teams making the playoffs this year, CHS should be home until the quarterfinals, which are on the first day of the state tournament.
The Delcambre Lady Panthers are 26th in the Division IV power rankings and at the moment appear to be safely in the playoffs, albeit on the road in the first round.
Delcambre has three district games remaining, Patterson, Franklin and West St. Mary, and one non-district game remaining, Highland Baptist. A couple of wins down the stretch should be enough to keep DHS in the playoffs.
Also in Division IV, Catholic High’s district rival Franklin is 31st in Tuesday’s power rankings, which puts the Lady Hornets squarely on the bubble of making the postseason.
Franklin has three district games remaining, Catholic High, Delcambre and Notre Dame, and two non-district games remaining, Beau Chene and Covenant Christian.
The Lady Hornets most likely need to pick up a couple of wins down the stretch to ensure that they make the playoffs, but will definitely be on the road in the first round.
The final Division IV, District 2 member, West St. Mary, is 39th in the power rankings and even with five games remaining in the regular season, appear to be on the outside looking in for the playoffs this year.
In Division V, both ESA and Highland Baptist appear to be safely in the playoffs this year.
ESA, with 18 wins as of Tuesday, is third in Division V, trailing only district rival Central Catholic and undefeated Country Day in the power rankings.
Highland Baptist, with 17 wins as of Tuesday, is seventh in the power rankings. Both teams are trying to stay in the top eight so that both teams can get home playoff games through the first two rounds.
ESA has four matches left in the regular season and its annual Spooktacular Tournament.
Highland has five matches left, and ESA’s Tournament, to hold onto the seventh spot or try to move up higher in the power rankings.
The other Teche Area team in Division IV-2, Centerville, in its first season of varsity volleyball, is 41st in the power rankings and will not be in the playoffs this season.
In Division I, New Iberia Senior High, has struggled this season and has only won four matches. The Lady Jackets are 41st in the power rankings and will not be in the postseason this year.
In Division II, Westgate has won five matches this season. The Lady Tigers are 40th in the power rankings and will be on the outside looking when the playoff pairings are announced.
In Division III, St. Martinville is 28th in the power rankings as of Tuesday. The Lady Tigers are on the bubble trying for one of the top 32 spots in the playoffs.
SMSH has five matches left in the regular season, four district matches, Abbeville, David Thibodaux, Northside and North Vermilion, and one non-district match, Cecilia, and ESA’s Tournament is pick up a few wins to guarantee a spot in the postseason.