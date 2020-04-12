S
TEPHENSVILLE — Big fish were being lifted into the old Ranger bass boat at a fast, furious and fabulous pace a week ago Saturday.
Kevin Suit and Zach Suit, both of New Iberia, were on Cloud Nine, despite the persistent light rain that morning. The father-and-son bass fishing veterans had the time of their life and, no, those weren’t bass being boated in Bayou Sherman.
They filled a 48-quart ice chest with bream and chinquapin, 100 to be exact, and a few days later didn’t mind sharing the how-tos and where-tos so other Acadiana fishermen might enjoy a day like they had away from their home waters.
The Suits kept only the biggest fish.
“Big monsters, too. It’s a lot of fun fishing down there when you catch them like that. We fileted every one of them. That’s the kind you try to keep,” Kevin said.
“We probably threw back a couple hundred — 150 to 200” that would have been keepers any other day, he added.
Zach said, “My dad, I don’t know how many times he’d catch a keeper every cast.”
The abundance of fish amazed them. At one point, Kevin cast 15 times in one spot and 15 times reeled in a hungry fish, he said.
“Those were chinquapin. Once you found a bed, it was just action,” his father said.
“It’s a lot of fun, I tell you that. You don’t have to work very hard but you get the enjoyment of setting the hook,” Zach said. “It’s always a good time to make memories with your dad and have a good time.”
They think alike.
“Like always, the greatest fishing trip is when you go with your boys, whether you catch or don’t. Many memories created,” Kevin said.
“I enjoy doing it. It’s not something I’d like to do all the time … But I’d like to make another trip, no doubt. I hope Zach had fun,” he said.
Both of them are in the same line of business, specializing in selling fishing tackle and other outdoors-related products. Kevin is the fishing lead at Field & Stream in Lafayette while Zach, a senior majoring in business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is a sales associate at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Lafayette.
Unfortunately, Zach, 25, hasn’t worked recently and his 60-year-old father, son of Margaret Suit and the late Jerry Suit, who obviously taught their son well, has had much less time on the clock because of the stay-at-home order issued March 22 by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who responded to the growing coronavirus pandemic. All of the elder Suit’s business is being conducted online with no patrons in the store.
Like so many other anglers in the Teche Area, they find comfort and solace on the water during these uncertain times. Usually, they chase bass on their home lake, heavily pressured Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going … somewhere else to fish and, more importantly, catch fish. The Suits pointed the bow of their boat to Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville.
“The lake’s been pretty tough here lately. We were just looking for something a little easier to go catch a bunch of fish, just to go out and relax. Yeah, it’s been tough,” Zach said.
The Suits, who both excelled as student-athletes before graduating from Catholic High School, purchased 400 crickets the day before their trip at Iberia Outboard & Marine, where the bait shop shut its doors temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic April 4.
They left New Iberia around 6:15 in the morning, gassed up on the way and arrived to a packed parking lot about 7:30 a.m. Zach called it “very” busy.
“It was pretty crowded. There weren’t many people putting in. Most had left already. There wasn’t much place to park,” he said, noting people might want to take that into consideration if they head that way to bust some bream.
The father and son launched the boat, fired up the oft-cantankerous Merc, idled out of the private canal, then roared to Grassy Lake, where they fished the cypress trees for as long as they could put up with the high water and high wind. The fish weren’t cooperating so that made it an easy decision to skidaddle.
The Ranger took them to Bayou Sherman, where Kevin has tapped the bream population before. He targeted bream in the Stephensville area, particularly Bayou Sherman, in the 1990s with Tim Markle of New Iberia. The long-time friends sampled the panfish population a couple times of year, Kevin said.
”We’d always have fun. I told the boys” about those days, he added.
Kevin and his youngest son got a refresher course right off the bat a week ago Saturday.
“We pulled up to the first tree, throw in there and as soon as the cricket hit the water it had a fish. We stayed there for a while. I guess there was a bunch of beds on a tree,” Zach said.
The bream and chinquapin were hanging around cypress knees, mostly, and cypress trees lining the bayou.
“We just went around and fished trees and knees. If you’d catch one you’d catch a bunch,” Zach said.
Each cricket was impaled on a No. 6 long shank cricket hook about 18 inches below a cork. The Suits fished with 8-pound test line spooled on spinning reels seated on long bream poles, Kevin said.
Zach said his dad used four BB-sized weights and a sliding cork while he used three BB weights and a conventional cork.
For the most part, Kevin said, boaters practiced boating etiquette. The majority of the boats made sure to get off step in plenty of time and idle by, he said.
“Not all but probably 95 percent of them,” he said, adding often that isn’t the case on his home lake, Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe, and at Toledo Bend, where he and his sons fish often.
It took 2 1/2 hours to clean the fish. They didn’t mind a bit, Zach said.
“It wasn’t that bad. We had 100. A hundred in 2 1/2 hours isn’t that bad,” he said.