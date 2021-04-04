Although the Westgate track and field team is known first and foremost for its dominant mid-distance runners, coach Phillip Guidry also has two explosive juniors who shine in other events.
At the first meet of the season, Jordan Doucet recorded a 23-foot, 3/4-inch long jump, which put him in elite company.
“That was the top jump in the state at the time and it was No. 3 in the nation,” Guidry said.
Until Thursday at NISH’s Tabasco Relays, Doucet hadn’t jumped since the first meet of the season, which was held at Cecilia.
“He tweaked his hamstring,” Guidry said. “Since that first meet, two other kids in the state — one from St. Amant and one from Port Allen — have jumped farther. Right now, Jordan is still 38th in the nation.”
Beginning with his freshman year, Doucet made his mark on some of Westgate’s nationally-renowned relay teams, and sprinting has been his main focus.
“I always wanted him to jump,” Guidry said. “This year, he qualified for the state indoor meet, but he didn’t do anything that would indicate that he was going to jump 23 feet. I was surprised, but I always knew he had some good jumps in him.
“I think he could get to the mid-23 foot range and potentially close to 24. He probably won’t jump again until the district meet at Westgate. The regional meet will be at Cecilia, and that’s a good place for him because they have a true jumping board, not just a painted line on the surface.”
According to Guidry, those track conditions at Cecilia could give Doucet a mental boost at the regional meet, which is a precursor to the state meet in Baton Rouge.
“In my mind, he’ll have confidence going into the meet at Cecilia,” Guidry said. “I’ve been excited for him since he jumped 23 feet. Jordan has been trying to get scholarship offers for football. When Keydrain Calligan was doing well on the jumps for us, it helped elevate his stock.”
Calligan was an excellent jumper at WHS who is currently playing football at Louisiana-Monroe.
“College football coaches can get a good idea of how explosive a kid is with these jumps,” Guidry said. “Jordan is forceful on the runway, which is good. He has a good transition from the run to the take-off board, and that maximizes his jumping capabilities.
“His first few steps are very good. With him being young — as a junior, that’s the most exciting thing. Jordan has matured from the time I had him as a freshman until now. I’ve seen the maturation, especially from year two to three in his career.”
Doucet is a receiver on the WHS football team, while classmate Camron Spencer is a defensive back.
Spencer ranks near the top of the Lafayette metro area leaderboard in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 110-meter hurdles. He is also the Tigers’ top sprinter on multiple relay teams.
“My thing with Camron is that he has a lot of versatility,” Guidry said. “He can run the 4x400, the 4x100 and the 4x200 relay. We hadn’t gotten him into the 110-meter hurdles until this week at NISH, and he won that.
“He was the Most Valuable Track Performer at the Cecilia meet. He’s won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at a couple of events. Camron has great experience and is the most talented kid I have.”
The 6-foot-3 junior has an ideal frame with plenty of natural talent, his coach said.
“When you combine hard work with talent, you know the results that follow,” Guidry said. “Camron has a great frame and his stride frequency is very solid. He knows he’s good and he wants to be great.
“We got second in the 4x100 relays at Cecilia, and Camron was upset that we didn’t win that race. I told him that we’re not going to win every race. The fact that he doesn’t have any football scholarship offers yet is motivating him to work hard.”
Spencer has the ability to participate in both football and track & field at the next level.
“Oh yeah, he’s ‘college-good’ in track,” Guidry said. “He’s best in the 110-meter hurdles. He will be a hurdler in college and could run on a 4x100 or 4x200 relay. I expect him to podium, which a top 3 finish, at the state meet in the 110 hurdles.”
Spencer is also ranked second in Class 4A in the 200-meter dash.
“He has a very good shot to do well at state in that event,” Guidry said. “He’s not as fast as Kayshon Boutte, who ran a sub-21 second time in the outdoor 200 meters, but Camron is right on the verge.
“He’s run a 22.02. If we have solid weather for the upcoming Louisiana National Guard Westgate Tiger Relays, he could show out there. He’s a kid who is currently underlooked. But people will be watching the state meet, so Cam will get the chance to show them what he’s about.”