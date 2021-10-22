Doucet named women’s Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year

LAFAYETTE — Ty’Reona Doucet has picked up yet another honor.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior was selected Thursday as the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Doucet also earned SBC Preseason First Team honors and was joined on the first team by teammate Brandi Williams.
The Ville Platte native started 21 games last season and ranked second on the team in scoring (10.9 points per game), and led the team in total rebounds (167) and blocks (36), while averaging a double-double (10.8 pts. and 8.7 rebounds) in conference play.
Doucet was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Year becoming the first Ragin’ Cajun to earn the honor.
Doucet is only one of two players in program history with more than 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 100 career blocks. The other player is Anna Petrakova.
Williams meanwhile led the Ragin’ Cajuns offensively, averaging 11.9 points per game, and scored in double figures 15 times during the year. The Lake Charles native owned a 45.2 3-point field goal percentage (47-for-104) and an 81.1 free throw percentage (86-for-106). Williams’ 47 three-pointers was the third most in the SBC.
Louisiana coach Garry Brodhead’s team was picked to finish second in the 2021-22 Preseason Coaches Poll. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the regular season title last year and reached the SBC Tournament championship game.
The Louisiana men’s team, meanwhile, had two players earn SBC Preseason honors on Thursday.
Ragin’ Cajuns junior forward Theo Akwuba earned first team honors while sophomore newcomer Jordan Brown received third-team accolades.
Akwuba is coming off a season averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11 forward was selected as the SBC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference and ranking eighth nationally with 68 blocked shots.
Brown has joined Louisiana in the offseason following stints at Nevada and Arizona. A consensus five-star prospect in 2018, Brown was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season after averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks-per-game for the Wildcats.
The men’s team was also picked to finish second in the SBC Preseason Poll. Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin’s team ranked first among SBC West Division teams with two first-place votes and 125 total points.
Georgia State claimed the top spot overall in the preseason conference rankings, totaling 139 points and eight first-place votes.