Westgate High School senior Jordan Doucet said he just knew that the Tigers were going to beat District 5-4A rival St. Thomas More Friday night.
“I came into the game nervous but it’s good to be nervous because you have a better outcome,” Doucet said. “We prepared for the game and I had a feeling that we were going to beat them.
“We came out and did the right things. A couple of silly penalties but the defense helped us out tonight in not letting STM score.”
For the record, St. Thomas More did score once but Doucet matched that total and more as the senior had a hand in five touchdowns in a 41-7 win in the district opener for both teams.
Doucet had three touchdown passes, two to Danny Lewis, and ran for two, and the WHS defense held the Cougars scoreless on four trips inside the 30 yard line in improving to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district heading into Saturday’s non-district game at Class 5A power St. Augustine.
But it was mostly the Doucet show as the senior, making only his fifth varsity start at quarterback, led the Tigers on touchdown drive after touchdown drive.
“It’s a blessing to be in that position that the coaches trust me to be the quarterback and trust me with the ball in my hands to make plays,” Doucet said. “Since I was a freshman, I was practicing at quarterback so I had the hang of it, I just needed a full week of practice and then I was ready to go.”
And go he did against the Cougars (2-4, 0-1).
Doucet had touchdown passes of 70 and 38 yards to Lewis, 5 yards to Amaaz Eugene and a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the game away. He also had a 12-yard touchdown runs as well.
Westgate also had touchdown run from Dedrick Latulas for the final score of the game.
“We feel like Jordan is money with the ball in his hands,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “He makes us better but Brennan is starting to get back as well and I feel that we have a good 1-2 punch with those guys and everyone is doing their job to support them.”
Antoine felt his Tigers just came out and played against the Cougars.
“When we come out and play and have fun and play as a team, we’re pretty doggone good,” the WHS coach said. “I think tonight it was a little more defense than offense.
“We play complementary ball. I feel like that’s something that we’re getting better at right now. Offense came out early and got a touchdown and defense came out and made some plays. I felt that we came out and just kept punching them. We still have some things that we need to clean up but I felt that our guys came out and answered the bell, especially after halftime.”
STM coach Jim Hightower said that his team did the best they could considering the circumstances of star quarterback Walker Howard being out with a broken leg that he suffered theprevious week.
“Part of that was Westgate,” he said. “They have some fine athletes on both sides of the ball and they have speed which showed on the offensive side.
“On the defensive side they have some good talent back there. I thought our young quarterbacks stepped in and did a competent job and they will learn from this experience and do better next week.”
Now the Tigers prepare of a tough opponent in the Purple Knights.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Antoine said. “Let’s face it, our schedule is stacked. Forget their record, they are a big (Class) 5A program who has played Zachary, Brother Martin, John Curtis. They’re going to play Jesuit. We’re going to play on a Saturday night so that’s something different for us.
“We just have to rev our guys back up and not get caught in this moment. We have to stay focused and get ready to roll.”