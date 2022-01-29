LAFAYETTE — Ty Doucet is in a groove again.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior entered Saturday’s contest against in-state rival ULM having posted double-doubles in three straight games. The Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year made it four in a row after a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s 76-55 victory inside the Cajundome.
“I think I am getting my mojo back,” said Doucet, who is now averaging 20.7 points and 13.5 rebounds in the past four games. “Tonight, I figured it was going to be kind of easy because they didn’t match up well with me. I was expecting a lot of double teams and stuff so I was prepared for it.”
Louisiana (12-4, 4-2 SBC) had its hands full in the first quarter.
ULM’s Bre Sutton drained a jumper with 2:44 left which tied the game 14-14. Doucet answered with a layup, drawing the foul and then making the free throw. A pair of layups by Doucet and Ashyln Jones gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 21-16 lead at quarter’s end.
A few minutes into the second quarter, ULM (4-17, 0-7 SBC) trimmed Louisiana’s lead down to four points and did so with middle drives.
“When you have a middle drive it creates so many opportunities, especially backside rebounds,” longtime Louisiana coach Gary Brodhead said. “We weren’t blocking out on the backside and we weren’t diving down on the backside. That’s why they were getting those shots.”
Louisiana managed to answer every bucket by ULM by pushing its lead back to six or even eight points. At halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns held a 37-30 lead.
Even though Doucet already had 13 points at the break, the Ragin’ Cajuns kept feeding her the ball down low in the second half. Doucet, playing with a newfound aggressiveness this season, was no match for the Warhawks.
“This week we focused on getting her some touches,” Brodhead said. “She creates a lot of problems for a lot of teams. There are a lot of double teams they have to create.”
“The beginning of the season I realized I wasn’t playing to my potential,” Doucet said. “I was playing finesse and not going as hard as I could. I knew that I needed to step it up.”
Doucet wasn’t the only Ragin’ Cajuns that was attacking the paint against the Warhawks as the team scored 52 points in the paint. Louisiana guard Lanay Wheaton and Destiny Rice scored 13 and 12 points a piece while only making one combined three-pointer.
“Lanay Wheaton does a good job of getting in there and finishing,” Brodhead said.
Louisiana pushed its lead to as much as 22 in the fourth quarter as the Ragin’ Cajuns picked up its fourth victory of conference play.
For Doucet, her new aggressive approach is all about realizing that this is her final season in uniform for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“With my career coming to an end, I think I am starting to appreciate it more,” Doucet said. “I think I am starting to play better.”