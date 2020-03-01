Dore catches, releases 8.99-pound bass in Fausse Pointe

Fat Tuesday proved to be a good day to catch a big, fat sassy bass.
Dustin Dore of New Iberia was off for Mardi Gras and decided on celebrating with a bass fishing trip to Lake Fausse Pointe. Before the day was half over he had his hands on a 9-pound class bass that chomped down on the soft plastic he was fishing with in Sandy Cove.
The 35-year-old calibrator for SDM Calibrations in Broussard left Marsh Field Boat Landing at approximately 7:30 a.m. and motored to Sandy Cove, where he fished the southern end for about 3 ½ hours and boated three bass before cranking up and moving to the northern side and some clustered clumps of tall reeds in the water, about the only cover left because the grass beds disappeared since last year.
His first cast, a short one, was toward some vegetation. Something bit just before 11 a.m. on the june bug Gambler Big Easy swim bait he was throwing and he set the hook.
“Actually, I didn’t know it was a big fish until it got close to the boat. When she got close to the boat she jumped and I realized how big she was,” he said.
“I fought her to the boat and lipped her, put her in the livewell for a moment, took pictures, then released her.”
Before Dore put her in the aluminum jo-boat’s livewell, he took out his electronic scale and weighed the big bass. The scale read 8.99.
A bass angler in a nearby boat, one of the anglers in two boats who witnessed the catch, took photos of the bass and a proud Dore, who said he regretted he was unaware of the identity of the impromptu photographer.
“I didn’t even get the guy’s name. I was too excited worrying about the fish. I didn’t yell too much. I try not to yell too much when I catch a big one,” he said.
There were about a dozen other boats in the immediate vicinity. Favorable weather conditions before the mid-week cold front and the “holiday” resulted in many anglers taking to the water.
“It wasn’t horrible today but there were a lot of boats. Everybody heard about the 8-pounder being caught and they all wanted a taste of that,” Dore said about the 8.17-pound bass caught Feb. 15 by Joseph Martin of Baton Rouge in the Texaco Field.
Dore personally added to the big bass hype in the lake.
The excitement got to him soon after he put the “hawg” back in the shallow water of the notorious spawning area and watched her swim away.
“I had to sit down and take a break for a while. You cannot not get an adrenaline rush after catching one that size. You always hope for it and dream about it and hope it comes true. It was an awesome day, for sure,” he said.
Dore, a member of the Coteau Bass Club, said he had conflicting emotions about releasing the trophy-sized bass, the biggest of his bass fishing career. His previous best was a 6.90-pounder last year on March 15 at Toledo Bend. He also boated a 6 ½-pounder in July 2019 in Sandy Cove.
He confided that he always told himself he wasn’t going to mount one until he caught a 10-pound bass or better.
“My plan is once I catch something over 10, I’ll have it mounted. If not, I won’t,” he said.
He thought long and hard about that plan on Mardi Gras.
“Oh, yeah, I debated it a second. I said, ‘Should I mount it?’ Then I said, ‘No, wait until you get a 10,’ ” he said.
That settled that.
At approximately 1 p.m., Dore concluded his trip with five bass, one of them so many times bigger than any other.