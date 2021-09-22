Delcambre lineman Zeb Falgout (60) blocks for Cullen Bouton (5) during the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree. Falgout said he is confident the Panthers can give Catholic High a good game Thursday in the district opener for both teams.
DELCAMBRE — In the Wing-T offense, linemen are more valued sometimes than running backs or quarterbacks.
A lineman with some size and some speed who can play the pulling guard are considered rock stars.
Meet Delcambre junior offensive and defensive lineman Zeb Falgout. While he may not have reached rock iconic status just yet, he’s well on his way.
“Zeb is coming on strong in his junior year,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. “He started for us at guard last year and has developed a better understanding of what he has to do for us at the guard position.
“And on the defensive line he’s just so quick coming off the ball that he is emerging as our best defensive lineman right now. He’s just grown so much between his sophomore and junior years. We’re really proud of the way he’s playing right now.”
Through the first two games of the season — Delcambre had a game canceled due to Hurricane Ida — Falgout has been a big part of the offensive line that has paved the way for more than 600 yard of offense through a loss to Hanson and last week’s win over Gueydan.
“Last week I felt that we played really strong on both sides of the ball,” Falgout said. “We didn’t make many mistakes. As for me, I did okay. I wasn’t extremely proud of myself.
“I don’t think that we played that well against Hanson but we came back against Gueydan and had a better game. We made too many mistakes against Hanson and we didn’t make mistakes against Gueydan.”
Thursday night, Delcambre opens District 7-2A play at home against Catholic High and Falgout is ready for the challenge for the visiting Panthers.
“I’m confident,” Falgout said. “I feel like we can really have a game against them and if we can stay on them the whole game I feel that we can have a really close game with them,
“We haven’t beaten Catholic High in a while and it would be really nice to come away with a win. We know that we are going to have to play pretty close to a perfect game to beat them. Everybody makes mistakes in a game, it is what it is. But if we can really limit our mistakes, then I feel that we have a good chance against them.”