District opener Thursday for CHS, Delcambre

Catholic High lineman Marcus Jacob (72) said that playing Class 5A St. Paul’s after his team was forced into a bye week the previous game because of a positive COVID test at Breaux Bridge was a difficult proposition because it broke up the routine of practicing for four days and then playing a game. The Panthers play at Delcambre on Friday to open District 7-2A play.
With a close loss to Class 5A St. Paul’s last week, the Catholic High Panthers fell to 2-1 on the season ahead of Thursday’s District 7-2A opener at Delcambre.
But the mere fact that CHS played a 5A school to the difference of a less than a touchdown shows how far the team has come, according to one senior.
“We went in and knew it was going to be a challenge and it truly was,” lineman Marcus Jacob said. “We started slo but we came back and really gave them all we had.
“We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted but I think the game truly prepared us for what we are going to see in the playoffs or when we get to week eight against Notre Dame.”
Jacob said the biggest difference was the fact that St. Paul’s had more players available than CHS did.
“They had numbers,” Jacob said. “When one guy got tired they could put in someone and that person was just as good. But when we’re playing (Class 2A teams) they are not going to have that kind of security.”
The toughest part, according to Jacob, was the Panthers playing after a bye week that came about due to Breaux Bridge being quarantined because of a COVID positive test and having to forfeit the scheduled week two contest.
“You have that routine,” he said. “You practice four days a week and come out and play on Friday. When you don’t have that it throws everything off. But we came back and did everything we did in week one in week three despite missing week two.
“If I had my choice I wouldn’t go through that again because it does mess with your timing.”
Now the Panthers head down Louisiana 14 to play the Panthers in the district opener.on a short week.
“I’m happy with where we are at right now,” Jacob said. “I was hoping for 3-0 but you can’t be upset that we are 2-1. It’s always better to have more wins than losses and hanging with St. Paul’s shows that we can hang with everyone in the district.”
The biggest worry and what the Panthers are hoping to avoid, is the dreaded “trap” game (week five is Ascension Episcopal) or taking Delcambre too lightly.
“We treat every game like we are going out to play John Curtis,” Jacob said. “If you go out and have that attitude, it makes you understand that anytime you go out and play down to the opponent, they can beat you.
“You never slow down because when you look back someone is gaining on you and then passing you and beating you.”