NEW ORLEANS — The University of football team has put last season’s Sun Belt Conference Championship game — or lack of a game rather — behind them.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were supposed to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the SBC Championship Game last December — a contest between two teams ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings and a rematch of a regular season game won by Coastal Carolina 30-27.
The highly anticipated rematch was canceled less than 48 hours before kickoff due to a COVID-19 issue within the Coastal Carolina program. The two teams were crowned as co-champions but bitterness among players and fans on both sides lasted for months afterwards.
For the Cajun players who took the stage Thursday at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day, say that they have put the cancellation behind them while also using it for motivation.
“I think it left a good chip on our shoulder. We were obviously disappointed we didn’t get to participate in that last game of the year. It just motivated us through the spring,” Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Max Mitchell said. “We got over it but obviously it’s a motivating factor for us this next year, we want to get back there.”
“You know, it happened, we were a little screwed up honestly for two or three days,” Ragin’ Cajuns defensive lineman and former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill said. “It messed with us a little bit, but that was the past and it’s time for a new and improved season and we’re ready to do that this season.”
The expectations for the upcoming season are high for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Billy Napier’s team has won double-digit games the past two seasons, was ranked in all three major polls last year, won a road game against a Top 25 opponent for the first time, returns several starters from last year’s team and has added nearly half a dozen transfers.
Not surprisingly then, the Ragin’ Cajuns were picked to win the SBC West for the fourth straight season.
Napier made sure to remind everyone listening inside the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday that last year’s team was last year’s team.
“The 2021 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team is a new team, this is a new year and there’s a new set of challenges, a new set of opportunities,” Napier said. “We’ve got an entirely new group of players, we’ve got new staff dynamics, there’s lots of roles to be determined on our football team, we’ve got a core group of veterans that will benefit from it, but I’m also extremely excited about an influx of young talent in our rookie group.”
That blending of the veterans with the new additions to form a cohesive team will be key in the team’s success in 2021. The Ragin’ Cajuns will begin the season nationally ranked but will have no time to build up momentum as the team opens up the season at the University of Texas, and also plays a dangerous in-state FCS opponent and a late-season non-conference game at Liberty and then of course it’s SBC slate which includes rival Arkansas State and old nemesis Appalachian State.
“You think about our non conference slate, we open in Austin against Texas, we play a very established, successful in-state FCS opponent in Nicholls, we play an Ohio program that’s got a great track record, and certainly to go to Liberty and play late in the season with the challenge,” Napier said. “You pair that with the Sun Belt gauntlet that we play each year, and some really unique situations. We’ve got two games this year where we’re going to have a five-day turnaround that presents some unique situations for your staff in terms of preparation.”
Thankfully the team only needs to replace a few playmakers on the field with former Erath star Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas — who were the team’s top two leading rushers the past two seasons — having departed for the NFL.
The team still returns its entire starting offensive line, three-year starting quarterback Levi Lewis and the majority of the starting defense.
The Ragin’ Cajuns actually experienced more turnover on the coaching staff this offseason than on the actual roster.
The team lost offensive coordinator-offensive line coach Rob Sale to the NFL, inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong to Southern Miss, and assistant coach LaMar Morgan to Vanderbilt to name a few.
Napier has since added assistants Jeff Burris (cornerbacks), Jeff Norrid (offensive line), Galen Scott (inside linebackers), Darnell Stapleton (assistant offensive line) and Wes Neighbors (safeties) to his staff. In addition, Napier hired Chris Couch as the team’s new special teams coordinator.
“In college football, 25 to 30 percent of your organization turns over each year,” Napier said. “You’re going to have attrition and I think that’s one of the reasons that we take the approach that we take. We start over, we assume nothing, and certainly we’ve been very pleased with how this group has worked going all the way back to January in our first phase.”
The one spot that did not experience turnover was at head coach. After being rumored as a candidate at Arkansas and Mississippi State two years ago, the former Alabama and Clemson assistant was a candidate for both the South Carolina and Auburn vacancies.
Yet, Napier is back in Lafayette — with a pay raise of $2 million annually — to coach the Ragin’ Cajuns for a fourth season.
When asked why they think their coach is taking part in a media day event in New Orleans, instead of the one taking part the same week in Hoover, Alabama, the players did not hesitate to answer.
“I just don’t think the work’s done,” Mitchell said. “I think we want to build something here, and we still have work left to do.”
“There’s work left to do,” Hill added. “I feel like we can rely on Coach Napier, just like he can rely on us. I feel like he loves us unconditionally and that’s why he’s still here today.”