Director: Wednesday’s event scratched; ‘responsible thing to do’

Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series events rarely, if ever, get called off.
Even though some bass anglers may have reservations or just say to heck with it and stay home, the evening bass tournaments have been held during or under the threat of a severe thunderstorm or other inclement weather.
The popular circuit fished by dozens of Teche Area bass anglers has met its match in the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in recent memory, a scheduled WN Hawg Fights BTS contest has been postponed, director Mike Sinitiere announced Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s the responsible thing to do,” Sinitiere said about calling off the mini bass tournament scheduled to be held this Wednesday out of Marsh Field Boat Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The New Iberia bass angler in his third year as the circuit’s director said he contacted board members Zach Suit and Jacob Shoopman, both of New Iberia, Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville and Jean Trahan of Lafayette, as well as veteran bass anglers who have fished beaucoup Hawg Fights.
The WN Hawg Fights BTS joins another popular fishing circuit in the area that recently scratched a fishing tournament.
The Southcentral Fishing Association’s opener scheduled for March 28 bit the dust when director Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry of Patoutville announced it wouldn’t be held on that Saturday out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing at Cypremort Point. The SFA has four regular-season tournaments and the SFA Classic. The next one on deck was set for April 25 but also canceled after the stay-at-home restrictions were extended to April 30.
Major bass fishing circuits — namely the Bassmaster Elites and Bassmaster Opens, MLF Bass Pro Tour and FLW Pro Tour — have postponed events, and bass tournaments big and small have been either canceled or postponed at Toledo Bend, Sinitiere pointed out.
“We should follow suit. We’ve just got to follow the guidelines, the state-mandated guidelines, even though we want to fish,” he said.
‘I think the board members and the fishermen are disappointed. It’s something we’ve got to work through. It doesn’t mean we can’t go fish.”
The next regularly scheduled WN Hawg Fights BTS contest is set to be held April 15. That tournament is up in the air, as well, as the director and board members take a wait-and-see approach, Sinitiere said.
Thirty-two boats competed in the WN Hawg Fights BTS opener held March 18 at Lake Fausse Pointe. The long-awaited first tournament of the year was won by back-to-back defending Angler(s) of the Year Ben Suit and his younger brother, Zach Suit, both of New Iberia, with five bass weighing 9.02 pounds, a winning weight anchored by a 4.79-pounder.
A little less than two weeks later, Zach Suit fielded a cell phone call from Sinitiere to discuss the next scheduled WN Hawg Fights BTS event set for Wednesday. The decision to postpone was easy during the ongoing health issue.
“Mike brought it up. Everybody was in agreement,” the 25-year-old UL-Lafayette senior said Thursday afternoon.
“I mean, it’s tough. It is what it is. Everybody’s dealt the same cards. It’s definitely a bummer as far as competing every week. I think it’s for the best. The safety of everyone overcomes any fishing tournament.”
Suit, like many others, has been practicing social distancing by going fishing at Lake Fausse Pointe. He took the family’s familiar Ranger bass boat on the lake Wednesday morning and March 27-28, as well.