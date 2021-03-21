BROUSSARD — Roberto Diaz has ordered the same thing for breakfast this week.
Each morning before heading over to the putting green and driving range at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, Diaz makes the short trip across US 90 to Mel’s Diner.
The 34-year-old golfer sits down and gives the waitress the following order.
“I have four eggs over medium with bacon,” Diaz said Saturday. “They’re great people.”
Whether or not the hearty breakfast is key to his play this week, Diaz will surely make sure to eat the same thing on Sunday morning before going out to the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
Diaz shot a 7-under par 64 on Saturday and entered the final round with a two-stroke lead.
“I told you guys yesterday, there’s a lot of golf left,” Diaz said. “I’ve been in this position once in my life that I really messed it up, and I really don’t want to think about it.”
Diaz has played in 193 tournaments in his professional career, including events on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamérica.
Yet, Diaz has never recorded a win. The closest he came was in the Korn Ferry Tour’s United Leasing Championship in 2017 — when he finished tied for third.
Diaz has a different mindset now than he did back then.
“If I don’t win, I’m going to wake up Monday feeling the same way,” said Diaz, who is 15-under for the tournament. “I’ve never felt this way. A couple of years ago I really wanted to win, right now I’m over it. I’m to the point that I’m going to try to hit the best shot that I can at the time. If it goes well, it goes well, if not I find it and hit it again.”
Everything went well for Diaz on Saturday.
Diaz birdied No. 1, No. 5 and 7 (which are both par-fives), then birdied No. 11, 12, 16 and 17.
“It was good,” Diaz said. “I had two very good saves, I had a great save on nine. I hit a bad drive to the left, in the lip of a bunker, I laid up. I decided to lay up, I’ve made too many dumb decisions in my life to just go for the green again. I laid up, and hit a really nice wedge shot to four feet and made it.”
“Then on 13 I hit a good drive, just a little too far left, and it caught something and went all the way to the trees,” Diaz added. “I had a gap that I could have gone through, but again I laid up to 77 yards and hit it to five feet and made it. It was a very good round.”
Diaz seemed to feed off the competition with his playing partner Peter Uihlein, who shot 5-under 66 on Saturday, and is two strokes back in second place.
“It’s fun,” Diaz said. “It’s a lot of fun to be out there. If he makes a birdie and I have to top it, I’m up for the challenge.”
“It is fun,” Uihlein said. “It is fun when you’re kind of both feeding off each other and playing. It’s good. I have a good relationship with Bobby, we get along, so it’s fun.”
Uihlein birdied five of the first nine on Saturday but did drop a bogey on No. 4. Uihlein didn’t post another bogey but had only one birdie on the back nine — the par-5 No. 12.
Uihlein is thrilled to be in contention Sunday.
“It’s nice to get started back up,” Uihlein said. “I will have played all four days and made the cut in all four events, getting reps under my belt, that’s part of the process of getting back into it. I haven’t been in Sunday contention in a while, so it’ll be nice.”
Joining Diaz and Uihlein in the final group on Sunday is Brandon Thornberry, who shot a 4-under par on Saturday, and birdied No. 16 and 17.
Then there is a trio of golfers tied for fourth — a full six strokes back — a group which includes Stephan Jaeger, Scott Gutschewski and Chad Ramey.
Regardless of what happens Sunday, Diaz will have fun and enjoy the opportunity to play the game he once again loves.
“I’ve always played with a lot of pressure and I always play with a lot of, like, I wanted it so much,” Diaz said. “Right now I’m happy where I’m at. I have a great group of guys around me, I have a kid now, my wife is awesome. If I win tomorrow it’s going to be great, but if I don’t win that baby’s going to wake up on Monday and he’s going to smile the same way he smiled today.”