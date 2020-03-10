DELCAMBRE — With six players hitting over .400, the Delcambre Panthers have started the baseball season with a 7-2 record.
The most recent win for the Panthers came Monday night vs. visiting Hanson Memorial, which raced to a big early lead.
Delcambre fell behind 8-2 but stormed back with seven runs in the sixth to take a 13-11 victory over the Tigers (2-6).
“We started the season 5-0 and have been hitting the ball really well,” DHS head coach Andrew Madden said. “We’ve had some defensive lapses at times that have caused us to struggle.
“If we can get those ironed out, I feel pretty confident. We’ve been averaging 11 runs per game. I’m confident in our offensive ability.”
The Panthers coaxed eight walks out of two Hanson pitchers and collected nine hits.
Jesse Boudreaux, who relieved starting pitcher Kalob Moneaux, got the win.
Boudreaux helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
“It’s my first year as coach here,” Madden said. “Last year, I was the coach at Morgan City. It’s been a nice change with a really good group of kids.
“It’s nice to have some options. Last year, I had 9-10 true, ready varsity guys. Here, we have 16-18 guys that can play varsity. That gives us some lineup accountability. If a guy isn’t hitting, last year I had to ride it out. This year, if they’re not hitting or not making plays, we can take the next man up philosophy.”
Leadoff hitter Parker Nunez came into Monday’s game batting .593 with a team-leading 16 hits, two doubles and one triple.
“Parker and Karson Breaux are each hitting well over .500,” Madden said. “Zack Delcambre had a big home run Friday in Crowley, which was pretty impressive considering how deep that park is.”
Landon Guidry (.571), Noah Broussard (.467) and Moneaux (.412) are all swinging hot bats, as well.
“Kalob Moneaux had a 0.00 ERA coming into this game,” Madden said. “He and Zack Delcambre have been doing a good job. Against Highland Baptist in the jamboree, we couldn’t get anybody out. We kept walking people.
Then in the next five games, the big reason we were successful is that we only walked five hitters. That’s the key to baseball. You have to throw strikes, swing at strikes and make easy plays. If you do those three things, you’ll be in a good spot.”
Hanson was without four seniors on Monday.
“We have four seniors at a retreat,” said Hanson head coach Ryan Stoute. “It’s been a season of injuries. I have four on the shelf, but we’re competing the best we can with predominately young guys.
“Blake Louviere, our left fielder, and third baseman Jacob Daniel have been swinging it big for us. Junior second baseman Donald Fouldcard has also been hitting well.”
Louviere was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI vs. Delcambre. Daniel went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Andrew Smith limited to Delcambre to two runs until the junior struggled to find the strike zone in the fifth inning, which saw the Panthers score four times on six walks and an infield hit.
Smith was 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.