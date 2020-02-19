CADE — With the playoff brackets coming next Monday, Episcopal of Acadiana is striving to hang onto the No. 2 seed in Division V.
On Wednesday at home, however, the Falcons didn’t perform like a team that’s poised to play at peak level in the postseason.
Despite 26 points from 6-foot-7 Louisiana-Monroe baseball signee Henry Schuffler, ESA dropped a 58-51 decision to Division IV No. 16 St. John-Plaquemine.
“It’s kind of how we’ve been playing the past couple of games,” ESA head coach Jason Fatheree said. “It’s frustrating.
“Considering what’s at stake, I’m very disappointed in our effort. We’re trying to set ourselves up for a playoff run, and then we don’t come out with the fire and passion that we need to be successful.”
The Falcons (17-13) will get another chance to right the ship when Class 4A No. 30 North Vermilion visits The Nest Friday.
“We have to play better,” Fatheree said. “We need a win big. One, it will keep us in that No. 2 or No. 3 seed-range that we’re looking for.
“It will be a tough test. It will also be Senior Night so hopefully, we’ll be playing with a little different energy.”
The Falcons were hampered by poor ball movement and lackadaisical defense vs. St. John (13-19), which got 24 points off free throws.
Shuffler didn’t get much help on offense, either.
Adam Sabbaghian added 7 points but only scored 1 through the first three quarters. No other Falcon scored more than 4.
“We have a lot of capable guys who can shoot the ball,” Fatheree said. “The ball is just sticking on offense. We make a couple of good passes, then it sticks in one spot and kills the rhythm of the offense.
“In the fourth quarter, we started hitting a couple of shots because the ball was moving around. We were finding the open man and making the extra pass. We just have to be more consistent.”
In the season opener, ESA lost by 60 points to Jehovah-Jirah, the top-ranked team in Division V.
Fatheree is banking on the rugged competition in ESA’s district (7-B) paying dividends when the playoffs begin.
The Falcons finished with a 5-5 mark against league competition that included Class B No. 2 Hathaway (29-5), No. 6 J.S. Clark (22-10), No. 11 Midland, No. 19 Bell City and No. 24 Lacassine.
“Jehovah-Jirah is an extremely talented team that has dominated our division for the past few years, but when you play the game, anything can happen,” Fatheree said.
“On our good night, if we’re making shots, I like us against anybody. But we’ll really have to play our A+ game if we face Jehovah-Jirah.”