Despite loss, HBCS still in line to be fifth seed in playoffs

With one game left in the regular season in girls’ basketball, Teche Area teams pretty much know where they stand in relation to the playoffs, which begin next week.
Final power rankings and playoff pairings will be released Sunday with first round games set for non-select schools set for Thursday, Feb. 20 . Select schools times and places for playoff games will be announced later but first round games must be played by Thursday as well..
In Division IV, despite losing to Vermilion Catholic Tuesday, the Highland Baptist Lady Bears are locked into the fifth seed. HBCS is almost two full points in back of No. 4 seed Cedar Creek and about a little over half-a-point ahead of No. 6 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal.
While there is a small chance that St. Martin’s could catch and pass them, it appears that Highland Baptist will stay the fifth seed and play host to a first round playoff game.
Also in Division IV, Hanson will finish as the 13th seed. The Lady Tigers are just more than one-half point behind 12th seed Riverside Academy and just under a half-point ahead of 14th seed St. John. Hanson will be on the road in the first round.
In Division III, Catholic High should finish as the sixth seed. The Lady Panthers finished their regular season Tuesday with a win over West St. Mary.
While there is an outside chance that St. Katherine Drexel could pass the Lady Panthers for the sixth seed, Catholic High would be at home in the first round regardless.
If the sixth seed, CHS could possibly face Newman and if the seventh seed, the Lady Panthers could face Dunham.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High is currently the 29th seed. Depending on how the final results are, the Lady Jackets could leap past Live Oak in 28th seed or get passed by Higgins and fall to the 30th seed.
Either way, NISH will be on the road in the first round. If it finishes as the 29th seed, New Iberia would most likely play Zachary in the first round.
In Class 4A, Westgate is the 15th seed and currently in line to play host to a first round playoff game.
The Lady Tigers could leap Livingston Collegiate into the 14th seed but appear to have a large enough lead over 16th seed to avoid being passed.
If seeds hold, Westgate would play host to Pearl River in the first round.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville is the 35th seed and Erath is the 49th seed. Since the top 32 seeds get into the playoffs, it appears that both teams will miss on the postseason this year.
In Class 2A, Franklin, which wrapped up its first district title in 13 years Tuesday, is the ninth seed and appears to be locked into that seed as eighth seed Ferriday has an almost two point lead over the Lady Hornets and 10th seed Kinder is almost a half-point behind.
If seeds hold, Franklin would play host to 24th seed Winnfield in the first round.
West St. Mary is the only other Teche Area team with an outside chance to make the playoffs. The Lady Wolfpack are 34th in the power rankings with one game left, at Loreauville Thursday. A win over the Lady Tigers and some help with teams above them losing could push WSM into the playoffs as the 32nd and final seed.
Jeanerette (37), Delcambre (38) and Loreauville (49) will not make the playoffs this year.
Finally, in Class A, Centerville is the 28th and final seed and will be in the playoffs, heading to the No. 5 seed, currently Delhi, in the first round.