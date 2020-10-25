ABBEVILLE — While St. Martinville Senior High head football coach Vince DeRouen was right after the game when he told his team they left too many points on the field and made too many mistakes, he was also right when he told them that they earned a win Saturday after DeRouen’s Tigers went on the road to open District 6-3A play and came away with an 24-13 win over the Abbeville Wildcats.
While SMSH’s offense and defense may have had their struggles Saturday, in crunch time both sides of the ball came up big in the come-from behind win.
Down 13-12 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, St. Martinville’s defense forced an Abbeville punt with two minutes left and then the offense went 40 yards for the winning score as freshman Cullen Charles caught a five-yard touchdown pass in traffic in the end zone from Tanner Harrison with 26 seconds left to give the visiting Tigers the lead. SMSH improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district.
“That was a tough team that we played today,” DeRouen said. “They are going to win some games in this district.
“It came down to the last play and we thought that it might come down to the last play.”
While the Tigers had their troubles on offense, SMSH was able to get three offensive touchdowns on the game.
Sophomore Harvey Broussard caught a short pass from Harrison and stretched over the goal line for SMSH’s first score of the contest that tied the game at 6-6. Harrison scampered into the end zone on a quarterback run in the second quarter that gave SMSH the lead at 13-6 in the second quarter and Charles’ touchdown which gave the TIgers the lead for good.
SMSH also got a final touchdown on the last play of the game as Lakavon James intercepted a desperation pass on the last play and took it 60 yards for the touchdown.
“Penalties puts us behind the sticks and we had some bad plays and I should have kept pounding the ball but I wanted to get everyone involved and I wanted to mix it up and stay balanced,” DeRouen said.
As for the last game-winning series, the SMSH coach knew that the offense would come though.
“We had been moving the ball up and down the field all day,” he said. “I just hoped that we had enough time. It was the right play call and I have confidence in my freshman to make the play.”
As for getting the win, DeRouen was happy to get that as well.
“It was the district opener which is important and now we can concentrate on the next game,” he said.
Abbeville head coach Roderick Foy said it was a disappointing loss but it showed how far his team has come.
“We played with them and we had the lead on them,” Foy said as his team fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in district. “It was a hard-fought battle today and they were the better team today. We made some mistakes but we went toe-to-to with them and they made a couple of more plays that we did.”
St. Martinville plays host to Kaplan Friday in a district game.