LAFAYETTE — Michael Desormeaux is approaching his first spring at the helm of the Ragin’ Cajuns football program wanting to see what his team can do — right now.
“The challenge is we want to see what they can do, not necessarily what they know,” said Desormeaux. “Let’s teach these guys the base of what we want to do. Let’s make sure they know what we want to do, so we can evaluate what they can and can not do, not necessarily what they know.”
Louisiana opened spring football on Thursday and will be holding a total of 15 practices-scrimmages, which will conclude with the annual Vermilion and White Spring Game in April 9th.
Even though the coaching staff may have plenty of new faces, or old faces returning to Lafayette, Desormeaux’s expectations for his staff is for them to be ready to coach and develop from jump.
“It’s really not the time to slow down and say it’s okay to kind of sputter around a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “They’re up to speed as coaches. I expect them to hit the ground and roll with it. truthfully, they’ve worked for it to be that way.”
Desormeaux added, “They know what’s expected here. It is what it is. We don’t have time to go backward. You don’t have time to flop around. You’ve got 15 practices and you need to use them all the right way.”
Desormeaux and his staff will be using those practices to find new starters in multiple positions groups, and tops on that list is of course quarterback as four-year starter Levi Lewis has graduated.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have seven quarterbacks on the spring roster including early enrollee Zeon Chriss (Madison Prep), Lance LeGendre (Maryland) and Ben Woolridge (Fresno State) and last season’s backup Chandler Fields.
“We’re splitting it up and we’re trying to get the guys that are in the mix the reps that they need,” Desormeaux said. “With Chandler and Ben coming out of last year, you start with a good spot with those guys. They were battling for the backup spot all year.”
Desormeaux made sure to praise all seven signal callers for their talent and hard work and closed his remarks on quarterbacks with this statement.
“All those guys, they deserve to get reps,” Desormeaux said. “This quarterback competition, it is open. We need to see who’s the best one for us.”
The competition at quarterback isn’t the only position battle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Even though the team returns starting running back Chris Smith, the other two primary backs from last season decided to transfer in the offseason Emani Bailey (TCU) and Montrell Johnson (Florida).
That leaves a few spots to fill for some talented but unproven players like Terrence Williams, Dre’lyn Washington and former Acadiana area prep standouts Kendrell Williams (Carencro) and Tyreese Jackson (Westgate).
“Terrence Williams right the mix,” Desormeaux said. “Dre’lyn Wahington lot of upside, lot of potential. Michael Orphey decided to come back and Mike’s always been a really good player.”
Desormeaux excepts the offense to rotate multiple backs like it did all four season under former head coach Billy Napier.
“We’ve played multiple backs because we’ve had multiple backs that could play,” Desormeaux said. “I don’t see that changing. I think we have the guys that can do that.”
The other position group to keep an eye on will be offensive line as the team must replace four starters, including Max Mitchell who is preparing for the NFL Draft.
What will make spring interesting for that group is that many of the projected starters, and players with experience, will be out or limited during the spring.
That includes former Erath High star Jax Harrington, Tyler Brown, Carlos Rubio and David Hudson.
“You can’t get caught up in what’s happening right now when some things don’t look good with the guys you have in there because they have no experience. In the long run, it’ll be for the better good,” Desormeaux said. “You feel really confident about those guys and what they’re capable of doing.”