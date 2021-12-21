NEW ORLEANS — Michael Desormeaux received his first Gatorade shower.
In his debut as Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head football coach, Desormeaux guided his team to a 36-21 victory over future Sun Belt Conference member Marshall in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night.
“It’s been a crazy two weeks, to say the least,” said Desormeaux, who was a star at Catholic High. “I downplayed a little bit coming into this, but it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind with everything going on. But you can see why it worked when you talk to these guys (players). There’s no wonder why we were able to go out there and play like we did.”
Louisiana (13-1) looked very comfortable inside the Caesars Superdome as the Ragin’ Cajuns scored on the opening kickoff for the sixth time this season.
Led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, Louisiana went 81 yards on 13 plays and Lewis completed 5-of-6 passes, and rushed for 13 more. The drive was capped with a nine-yard touchdown throw from Lewis to wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
After forcing Marshall to punt, Louisiana added to its lead with another drive but had to settle with a Nate Snyder 42-yard field goal. Snyder, who had issues throughout the season, was 3-for-3 in field goal attempts on Saturday night.
“Since the championship game, I just knew I had two games left and I’m going to go out having fun with it,” said Snyder, who tied the program record for field goals in a bowl game. “I took all the pressure off my shoulders. I really wanted to do something for these guys because I have been missing kicks and they’ve consistently picked me up.”
Synder added, “So it was really important for me to come out and finish the right way for them and hit the big kicks, especially in these close games.”
Marshall (7-6) responded as star running back Rasheen Ali took a handoff, made one cut, and then outran the defense for a 63-yard touchdown. Ali led all rushers with 160 yards on 20 carries and scored all three of the Thundering Herd’s touchdowns.
Marshall would then take the lead in the second quarter as Ali scored on a 14-yard run.
Louisiana would cut Marshall’s lead down to 14-13 with a Snyder 25-yard field goal with 1:28 left before half. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense then got a turnover as Bralen Trahan intercepted Grant Wells and returned 26 yards to the Thundering Herd 44-yard-line.
Lewis threw a 42-yard pass to Jacob Benard down the left sideline but the drive stalled in the red zone. The Ragin’ Cajuns would add a 24-yard field goal by Snyder.
Louisiana had a chance to extend its lead in the third but the drive ended at the 12-yard line. Louisiana opted to go for it on fourth and one but Lewis’ pass fell incomplete.
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense stood up and former Catholic High star Trey Amos forced a fumble on third down but was unable to recover and the ball went out of bounds.
The Ragin’ Cajuns offense were unable to capitalize on the turnover and were forced to punt. The Thundering Herd took advantage and put together a 13-play, 63-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by Ali.
Louisiana reclaimed the lead for good with a eight-play, 68-yard drive which featured a critical third-down conversion. Facing a 3rd-and-13, Lewis found Michael Jefferson for a 48-yard completion that placed the ball at the Thundering Herd 12-yard line.
“Coach Des, he called a great play-call,” said Lewis, who was named MVP after completing 19-of-31 passes for 270 yards and 74 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. “He knows their tendencies that they go middle open on third down — in third and long, they’ll go middle open zone. They were in quarters so I was alerted it. We got the call we wanted and MJ ran a heck of a route. He made my job a lot easier.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns drive was capped with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Emani Bailey. Louisiana opted for two but Lewis’ pass attempt was incomplete.
With a little more than eight minutes remaining in the game, Louisiana held on to a 22-21 lead.
After giving up 130 yards to Ali in the first half, Louisiana’s defense made the necessary second-half adjustments holding the Thunder Herd star to only 30 yards on 13 carries in the second half.
“This defense, we keep our composure,” Ragin’ Cajuns safety Kam Pedescleaux said. “In the second half, adjustments are something we pride ourselves on. We got in the locker room and made the adjustments, executed and got the job done.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns then sealed the victory with a six-play, 73-yard drive which featured Lewis finding Jefferson for a 54-yard completion. A few plays later, Montrell Johnson powered his way into the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and Louisiana held a 29-21 lead with four minutes to play.
Louisiana would add one more score, a two-yard touchdown run by Bailey, as the Ragin’ Cajuns closed out the 36-21 victory — its program record 13th straight.
“With the things they’ve been through the last two weeks, it says so much about their character and their desire to go play for each other and win for each other,” Desormeaux said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew we’d have to stick to the things that we believe in and try to finish in the fourth quarter.”
“You always want to go out the right way,” Lewis said. “It being the last game of the season, we really wanted to win.”