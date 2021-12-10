Desormeaux grateful for chance to coach Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Michael Desormeaux expressed his gratitude.
During Wednesday’s press conference introducing him as the new head football coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Desormeaux thanked the university for giving him a chance to become a star player, then as an assistant coach, and finally now as man in charge of the nationally-ranked program.
“This university has been so good to me over and over again,” Desormeaux said. “They’ve given me an opportunity as a player, then as an assistant coach, and now this. It means the world to me, and it’s something I’m really excited about tackling … and moving this thing forward.”
It had been 13 years since Desormeaux last took a snap for the football team, yet the New Iberia native and Catholic High grad confidently laid out his plan for the program’s future while meeting with fans and media inside Russo Park’s Stadium Club.
“To say I’m excited about this opportunity is an understatement,” said Desormeaux, who played for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 2005-08. “But what I’m most excited about is the opportunity to continue this mission — to elevate and advance our football program and culture to even more success.
“As we move forward, I believe and I know that we have all the things in place for our recent success to be sustained in the future.”
Desormeaux, who has signed a five-year contract worth $775,000 annually, was a key member of Billy Napier’s staff as he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 40-12 overall record, four Sun Belt Conference West Division titles, one co-SBC Championship and one outright conference title.
That first-hand experience will be utilized by Desormeaux.
“In the last four years, I’ve gotten a front-row seat to see how elite programs are run, particularly this program. I’ve been around here a long time — as a player, as a fan and then back here as a coach,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve seen a lot of different things here. I’ve seen some things that have worked great and I’ve seen some things that have not worked as great.
“The thing that I know is I know exactly what it takes for this program to continue to have success. I know what it takes to steer this ship in the right direction and that’s all I’m concerned about is this program and doing this the right way.”
During his two seasons as an assistant under Mark Hudspeth, and four more under Napier, Desormeaux developed a reputation for being a quality recruiter. That expertise helped him win the job.
“He shared his vision for continued recruiting success, which is the lifeblood of our program, going into great detail about having a thorough evaluation process that will continue to develop authentic relationships with recruits and their families,” Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said.
That ability will be put to the test in the next few weeks.
Desormeaux must put together his staff, which includes finding replacements for the three staffers who followed Napier to Florida, while preparing to face Marshall in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18th, while all locking up the recruiting class for National Signing Day which is next week.
“Understandably, a lot of the kids were concerned whenever Coach Napier decided to leave and take another job,” Desormeaux said. “So, you had a little bit of change in some of their conviction with what was happening.
“But we feel really good about it,” Desormeaux added. “We had 12 of them committed that we were planning on signing early. It probably won’t be 12, truthfully, because some of those guys, they kind of have seen what else was out there, and now they’ve got to reevaluate and then make sure that the things we are saying are true.”
As for any concerns about his age or lack of coaching outside of Acadians, Desormeaux tried to put those concerns to bed as well.
“The network concerns, I’ve got people that I trust wholeheartedly that have been doing this a long time and have experiences that I don’t have,” Desormeaux said. “I feel 100 percent confident that we’re going to be able to continue to hire really good people here, highly qualified people — good ball coaches, great recruiters and really good examples for our kids here.”