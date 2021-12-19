Stephanie Derouen and Mike Clement each finished the 12-week Grid Quiz college football pick’em contest with 163 correct winners picked in 238 games to share the 2021 season honors.
Clement is a repeat winner, having shared the crown in 2020 also, while Derouen earned her first season win.
Jacob Daly finished one game behind at 162, followed by David Boyd, Evan Hebert and Steve Fremin at 161; Jude Borres Donald Segura and Dana Viator at 160; Pat Thibodeaux, Malise McKenzie, Pierre Schwing and Oswald Decuir at 159; and Matt Roy, Fredy Thomas, Ellen Carabine and Pat Dayton at 158.
The final weekly winner was Tim Hoffpauir with 17 correct in 20 games. He was followed by Chad Robicheaux with 16 and Cliff Ellender, Beth Comeaux, VJ Gaspard, Jacob Daly, Ricky Pontiff and Keith Arceneaux with 15 each. One hundred twenty-five people played at least once for the season.
Derouen, 59, works at the Iberia Parish Court House. She said she and husband Aubrey, who won the contest around 2007, have been competing in the Grid Quiz for about five years, but her husband has participated longer than that.
“We have a little competition,” Stephanie Derouen.
She basically pays attention to sports in general, watching sports with her family all the time, and the two make their picks, then compare to see how their picks are alike and different. She said she might rub in her win this year a little bit, all in good fun.
She was a little disappointed that she didn’t win any of the weekly contests, because she wanted to win one of the T-shirts that are given out by the New Iberia Recreation Department for the weekly winners. She started out the season strong and stayed near the top most of the year, she said.
“Sometimes I thought I would do bad one week but then I saw everybody else did bad too,” she said, adding that she and her husband will enter the contest again next year.
Clement, 53, is a self-employed distributer of Little Debbie snacks and is a 20-plus year veteran of the contest, and had finished second a couple of times before last year.
Unlike Derouen, he didn’t start out strong and had to get a little more serious a few weeks in so he wouldn’t fall too far behind in the standings. He made some of his early picks in a hurry, he said
“The first two weeks I fell behind,” he said. “I was like nine to 10 games out of it, and then towards the end I had three or four good weeks.”