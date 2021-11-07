STEPHENSVILLE — While Catholic High School of New Iberia joined the ever-growing list of Louisiana prep bass fishing teams with three boats in action Oct. 30, Denham Springs High School’s Devan Pekins and Ty Ross notched an impressive win.
Pekins and Ross left Doiron’s Landing after safe daylight and came back with a five-bass limit that would be the envy of any bass club, semi-pro or pro bass angler. Their 18.48-pound bag, anchored by a 5.28-pounder, was untouchable at the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation East Division Tournament out of Doiron’s Landing.
Tournament boats launched on both sides of the East Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee to fish either the Atchafalaya Basin side or the Stephensville side. Most of the boats opted for the east side that includes Grassy Lake and Lake Verret three days after a major cold front passed through south central Louisiana.
The winners reportedly fished on the west side, the Spillway. Following two days of hard north winds, up to 30 mph, the nation’s last great overflow swamp dropped much lower than the 5.0 feet reading at Butte La Rose, which made it more difficult for Pekins and Ross to get to their spot in the Basin.
They finally arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t put a bass in the boat until 10 a.m. They made the most of 9 or 10 bites to catch quality bass, including the 5.28.
Walker High School’s Kade Palmer and Evan Burris’ limit weighed 15.99 pounds, good enough for second place. Shamar Pierre and Devrin Harper, fishing for West St. John High School, had 15.23 pounds for a third-place finish.
The CHS Fishing Team made its debut Sept. 11 when Jarrett Baquet and Luke Landry fished the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation West Division opener at Toledo Bend. They put a 3.09-pound bass on the scale to hit the leaderboard while being captained by Baquet’s father, Dr. Shawn Baquet.
The Panthers’ team was started during the summer by seventh-year CHS assistant girls soccer coach Jacob Shoopman at the behest of Jeneen Baquet. Jarrett, her son, is a freshman and avid bass fisherman.
At first, 20 CHS student/athletes indicated an interest. Ten signed up and nine are committed to fishing the 2021-22 season for CHS.
Originally, four two-man teams expressed a desire to fish Oct. 30 out of Doiron’s Landing. Three were able to get a boat and captain.
Shoopman, 33, a merchandiser for Coca-Cola United, was the captain for the highest-finishing CHS Fishing Team boat with Seth Switzer and Bennett Woodring. They finished 34th in the 169-boat field with a limit that tipped the scales at 8.06 pounds.
Switzer and Woodring staged a determined comeback in the waning minutes during their outing in the Spillway. Ten minutes before they had to leave in Shoopman’s 19 ½-foot Ranger RT198P aluminum bass boat powered by a 150-h.p. Mercury, they had three keepers but added two in a three-minute period on spinnerbaits to get Nos. 4 and 5.
Baquet and Landry, a quarterback for the CHS Panthers, were making their second appearance on the high school circuit and finished 35th with 7.97 pounds in the Baquet family’s 18 ½-foot aluminum Ranger bass boat. They also took a long ride in the Atchafalaya Basin and filled out their limit by midday with crank baits and soft plastic creature baits, then fished hard but in vain over the last few hours before weigh-in trying to set the hook on a “kicker” fish.
CHS Fishing Team members Mason Ditch and Dyani Bernard fished with captain John Gordon, who encountered boat trouble that forced them to return to the boat landing before going back out.
Erath High School’s Fishing Team Fielded five boats. The contingent was led by Travor Huval and Aiden Mouton, whose five bass weighed 6.42 pounds for 62nd place. Teammates Bradley Gravouia and Chase Mier were 109th with one bass at 2.66 pounds while Bobcats Brayden Landry and Branson Word finished 110th with a bass weighing 2.58 pounds.
Erath’s Slaide Mouton and Landon Bouillion also fished, as did Matthew Richard and Cohen Luquette for the Bobcats.
Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia got his first taste of high school bass fishing when he captained his grandson, Miles Theall, 7, and Isaac Primeaux, 7, perhaps the youngest team in the tournament in the Juniors Division for Erath. Theall and Primeaux each caught two keepers and their four fish weighed 5.51 pounds for an 11th place finish in the 29-boat field.
Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville captained his grandson, Matthew Bulliard, a junior who fished with Will Godchaux. Bulliard and Godchaux were in one of Teurlings High School’s eight boats and checked in with a limit weighing 9.27 pounds to finish 24th in the high school division, second-highest on their fishing team.