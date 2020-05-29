FRISCO, Texas — Northwestern State pitcher Kyle Swanson is the 2020 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Thursday when it released its all-academic teams in a prepared statement.
The Student-Athlete of the Year awards are presented by GEICO.
The Montgomery, Texas, native graduated with a perfect 4.00 GPA in health and human performance, earning his second degree in five years in Natchitoches. A CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, Swanson will return to the Lone Star State to become part of the inaugural class of Sam Houston State’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Swanson owned a 1.04 ERA across seven appearances with four saves in 2020 prior to the season being cancelled due to COVID-19. His four saves ranked third in the conference and 17th nationally. Swanson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a win over Louisiana, the Demons’ first since 2011. His eight career saves place him in a tie for seventh in school history.
Before the shutdown, Swanson was on pace to threaten the school’s single-season mark of 10 saves, held by Chad Sheppard (twice) and Daniel Desclouds.
“Kyle has been the epitome of this award ever since he stepped on campus,” fourth-year Northwestern State head coach Bobby Barbier said in a statement. “The work ethic it takes to compete in the classroom as well as compete on the field is what makes Kyle receiving this award so special. I’m very proud of Kyle and all he has done for our school.”
Swanson joins Cort Brinson (2015) and Eric DeBlanc (2010) as Demons who have earned the SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year designation.
Swanson joins Cort Brinson (2015) and Eric DeBlanc (2010) as Demons who have earned the SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year designation.
Northwestern State first baseman Peyton Davis, McNeese senior right fielder Clayton Rasbeary and Nicholls State senior right-handed pitcher Peter Holland also were named to the first team.
Davi, a redshirt junior from Bossier City, batted .273 with a team-leading three home runs and 14 RBIs, which tied for the team lead, and was a magna cum laude graduate in business administration earlier this month. Davis carried a 3.83 grade point average into his final semester of undergraduate study.
“Marshall and Peyton always have been great ambassadors for NSU,” Barbier said. “Their achievements and their inclusion on this team represent what we try to instill in all of our guys. I am very proud of their leadership in our program.”
Rasbeary, a junior transfer last season, will be returning to McNeese next year for a do-over of his senior year after the NCAA granted all seniors the opportunity to return for another season.
In just over a complete season, Rasbeary showed his raw power at the plate over the last two seasons. As of the close of the 2020 baseball season, Rasbeary leads the team with 14 home runs and 69 RBIs, along with 17 doubles and 2 triples.
The outfielder graduated this month with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, compiling a 3.60 grade point average.
The dynamic duo each served as vital contributors during the shortened 18-game season, as Holland quickly emerged as the first out of the bullpen for the Red & Gray while Simon clicked both at the plate and on the baselines, all while maintaining a 3.91 GPA in biology and 3.92 mark in business administration, respectively.
Holland, who picked up his first-ever recognition on the league’s all-academic teams, registered a competitive year on the mound, tossing 11 1/3 innings in relief across a team-high nine appearances. The Gulfport, Mississippi, native finished with a 1-0 record along with a 2.38 ERA, setting down 14 batters on strikes while posting a squad-second best .200 opposing batting average.
Simon, meanwhile, managed a return appearance to the SLC all-academic squads following last year’s automatic selection due to CoSIDA All-District honors. The Destrehan local ranked first conference-wide in both hit-by-pitch (8) and stolen bases (9) while also leading the Colonels in total walks (15), not to mention notching second for the Red & Gray in on-base percentage (.449) and runs scored (10).
Northwestern State senior catcher Marshall Skinner, UNO senior Beau Bratton, Nicholls State junior outfielder Dane Simon and Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Ray and Will Warren were second-team picks.
“Dane and Peter are very deserving of this honor,” head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux said. “We certainly aren’t shocked. A ton of hard work goes in to this. These guys put in the hours to be the best and I’m proud that they are being honored for it. It’s speaks volumes about them. Congrats to both.”
Skinner hit safely in the first nine games of 2020, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games dating to the 2019 season. A Cypress, Texas, product, Skinner batted .333 with a home run and 13 RBIs. A business administration major with a 3.38 grade point average, Skinner shared the team lead with 20 hits.
Ray was hitting .262 with six extra-base hits and three stolen bases when the season came to an abrupt halt in mid-March. He racked up four doubles, one triple and one home run, scoring five runs and driving in a pair all while starting multiple games in both center and left field. The redshirt sophomore from Jefferson, Louisiana maintains a 3.41 cumulative GPA in engineering technology.
Warren was enjoying a breakout season as a swingman on the Lion pitching staff. He earned wins in both of his starts, for a 2-0 record, and picked up saves in two of his three relief outings. The right-hander compiled a 1.90 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 23.2 innings pitched, scattering 15 hits and only four walks while striking out 30 batters. The junior from Brandon, Mississippi maintains a 3.29 cumulative GPA in kinesiology.
Bratton, a biology major, had a 3.45 GPA. He is scheduled to earn his degree in the fall. In his first two seasons, Bratton has earned a spot on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s List.
On the field, Bratton played catcher and first base for the Privateers in the shortened season. He hit .291 with eight RBI in 55 at-bats. Bratton played in 16 of the Privateers’ 17 games and started 13 contests between two spots.
Bratton went 5-for-13 at the plate in three games against UConn. On the year, he had five multi-hit efforts at the plate. He also finished the season with a .371 on-base percentage and seven runs scored.
Beau is the sixth Privateer since 2015 to make the Southland All-Academic Team.
Central Arkansas led the way with five total selections, followed by Houston Baptist, Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with three each. UIW, Lamar, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana each placed two on the teams, and Abilene Christian, McNeese, New Orleans and Stephen F. Austin each have one honoree.
A&M-Corpus Christi’s Itchy Burts garners his third all-academic nod, and Nicholls’ Dane Simon and Central Arkansas’ Gavin Stone picked up their second honor.
Swanson is one of four CoSIDA Academic All-District selections, along with UCA’s Christian Brasher, HBU’s Kyle Gruller and UIW’s Ridge Rogers, and he joined Brasher and HBU’s Brent Pronger as the only individuals with a 4.00 GPA.
Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director and academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were CoSIDA Academic All-District selections are automatically named Southland All-Academic.
The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year candidates must have earned at least a 3.20 GPA and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.