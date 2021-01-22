JEANERETTE — Even with an unplanned two-week break, it didn’t take long for the Delcambre High School boys’ basketball team to get going again and pick up where they left off.
Kaleb Comeaux scored 31 points as Delcambre went on the road after a two-week hiatus due to a COVID quarantine and beat Jeanerette 66-48 in a key District 7-2A contest Wednesday.
“We’ve been on a two week quarantine because of COVID and we had one day of practice Tuesday,” DHS coach Benny Dronet said. “That probably explains some of our missed shots and other mistakes. Once we settled down we did better.
“Of course we have a good inside presence and experience and we’re smart enough to get them the ball inside.”
With Delcambre High shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus, Dronet had no extracurricular activities with his team and it showed in the first quarter as the Panthers struggled against Jeanerette and held a mere 10-8 lead after one period of play.
But from the second quarter onward, the Panthers pounded Jeanerette inside the lane and slowly pulled away from the Tigers to improve to 11-4 overall on the season.
“We made some plays around the basket and got to the free throw line,” said Dronet, the longtime DHS basketball coach who is back agains leading the team after a couple of years hiatus following his retirement. “We were a little rusty but we were able to get some pressure defense that led to some offense.
“Defensively, it’s hard to tell that we even had two weeks off. I was pleased with how we played on that side of the ball.
Thomas Jones added 13 points for Delcambre.
“We had some rust but that otherwise I was pleasantly surprised with how we played,” Dronet said.
Jeanerette coach Dwayne Alexander said the game saw another good effort for a young team.
“We fought for a half,” Alexander said. “We made simple mistakes but we’re young.
“We have a lot of sophomores playing and they are getting experience.”
Alexander said i’s just a matter of his team getting that experience to become a better team.
“We’ll get there,” the JHS coach said. “It’s just a matter of time.”
Kelby Guillory had 13 points to lead Jeanerette.