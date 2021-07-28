DELCAMBRE — Delcambre High senior Rogan Saunier’s philosophy when it comes to football is pretty simple, “If we work on the little things and make sure they are right, then the big things will fall into place.”
To that end, Saunier has been making sure than the little things in football have been worked on since the start of spring and summer workouts.
“That’s what it’s about,” he said.
Saunier is also looking forward to something else this fall, winning football games.
Well, at least six of them.
“I just want to win games,” Saunier said. “I don’t know how many games, I just want to win games — at least six of them.”
Which would give Saunier and the Panthers a winning season and almost guarantee a first round home playoff game for Delcambre.
“That would be great to have a playoff game at home,” Saunier added.
Like most of his senior teammates, Saunier prefers defense to offense because he likes going around and hitting opposing players but his favorite play last year happened to be on the offensive side of the ball.
“That was against Hanson in the scrimmage,” Saunier said. “I scored a touchdown in the scrimmage.
“I have to admit, it feels good to score a touchdown.”
But there is also something about playing defense for the DHS senior.
“I like tackles for losses,” he said. “Quarterback sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, it’s all good.”
And of course, Saunier has had at least one of each of those defensive plays during his career but there is one thing missing.
“I haven’t scored a defensive touchdown yet,” he said.
Which could be his personal goal for the 2021 season along with rushing for 1,000 yards and scoring a touchdown of two on offense as well.
“I really want a defensive touchdown,” Saunier said.
It would be a nice addition to all those wins that he wants in the 2021 season as well.