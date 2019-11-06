Delcambre’s running man hits his groove

DELCAMBRE — Over the last two weeks, Delcambre senior Parker Nunez has shown exactly why he was considered one of the top running backs in the Teche Area when the season started.
Starting with a 325 yard, three touchdown effort against Jeanerette, only the second time in school histiry that someone has rushed for more than 300 yards, and followed by a 260 yard, three touchdown effort against West St. Mary, Nunez has accounted for 585 yards and six touchdowns over two games.
That’s a season for some running backs and with one game left in the regular season, the Delcambre senior had a chance to adde to those numbers against a winless Houma Christian team Friday night.
“I’m just real happy for him,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. “He’s a hard worker who’s played here his entire career.
“His older brother was a running back here who graduated about five years ago when Parker was an eighth-grader. “For him, it’s a real great experience especially for someone like him who had been a hard worker here.”
Even Liuzza had to admit that he was surprised with Nunez’s total against Jeanerette.
“It’s not something that we pay much attention to during the game,” Liuzza said. “We just calle the game as the situation dictates.
“As a matter of fact, our goal is to get around 400 yards of offense rushing and thanks to Parker we’ve been able to do that over the past two games so the entire team is real excited about it.”
Even Nunez had to admit that he wasn’t award of his total against Jeanerette as the yards kept piling up,
“It’s not something that I really focus on when I’m playing,” the DHS senior said. “All I knew is that I was having a good night running the ball.”
And when the yards were totaled up, Nunez joined former running back standout Jorey Renard as the only Panthers to crack the 300 yard rushing mark in a single game, as far most observers of Delcambre football cane remember.
Of course, being the team player, Nunez gave all the the credit to his offensive line.
“The offensive line did a great job of blocking for me and opening holes for me to run through,” Nunez said. “I wouldn’t be able to do that without them so I owe all that to them.”
Nunez’s efforts over the past two weeks have brought the Panthers back into the mix when it comes to the possibility of makin the playoffs.
Delcambre was on the outside looking in when Nunez’s big nights started but with two consecutive wins, the Panthers have moved up to right on the bubble as the 32nd, and final, seed in Class 2A.
With a win Friday night against 0-9 Houma Cnristian, the Panthers should clinch a spot in the playoffs.
“That’s whats most important,” Nunez said. “We want to be in the playoffs. It’s not about what I do, it’s about what we do as a team.”
“That’s what’s great about him,” Liuzza said. “He’s a team player and the way he plays is about making the team better.”
When asked if he has another big effort in him for Friday night, Nunez declined to make it about himslef.
“If the team wins, it was a good night regardless of what I do,” he said.