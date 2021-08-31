DELCAMBRE — Miguel Hernandez is definitely a defensive guy.
“I feel that defense has the stop the offense,” Hernandez said. “After all, defense wins games and it hypes me up to play on that side of the ball.
“It just feels good to play defense.”
The Delcambre senior has been playing football since eighth grade on the defensive side of the ball but for his final year of prep football has added playing on the offensive side as well.
“It’s been a fun transition to play on that side of the ball,” he said. “I’m going to play both ways this year, I’ve just have to get better on the offensive side.”
Hernandez said that spring and summer workouts were good for him. He said that he’s improved a lot from last season but so has the team and added he thinks the Panthers are going to prove to people that they are a markedly better team in 2021.
“That’s what I’m most looking forward to come the fall,” Hernandez said. “I want to show everyone what Delcambre football is capable of and that we are going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
His favorite play from last season was an interception he had at homecoming.
“It was against Houma Christian and they threw a little 10-yard route to the receiver and I jumped the route and got the ball,” he said. “That made up for the loss we had to them the year before.
“We had to get them back.”
As for personal goals for 2021, Hernandez would like to get about 800 to 1,000 yards rushing on offense and a couple of interceptions on defense. A pick six would be nice way to celebrate his senior season as well.