Delcambre on playoff bubble heading into last 2 games

DELCAMBRE — At 3-4 overall, Delcambre is 31st in the Geauxpreps.com power rankings and 32nd in the most recent LHSAA power rankings released Tuesday.
That in effect means Delcambre in on the playoff bubble as the teams heads into its final two games of the season starting tonight at home against West St. Mary and then at home in week 10 against Houma Christian, the former District 7-2A rival, which is not playing for district honors this year.
Realistically, Delcambre needs to win both games to solidify its playoff hopes but more importantly, a win tonight against the Wolfpack is the more important of the two games.
But just as important for the Panthers is the fact that a win tonight gives DHS a shot at something the football program has never done since joining the 2A ranks — a chance at a winning season.
“It’s the next game on the schedule so, yes, it’s important,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said.
“I don’t think there is a lot of pressure on us for this particular game. We see it as a chance to reach two of our most important goals for the year. One, to have a winning record. And two, a chance to go to the playoffs, where anything can happen.”
The 3-5 Wolfpack come to town also in need of wins in their final two games as well.
WSM is 28th in the LHSAA power rankings and while not technically on the bubble, a pair of wins over the final two weeks could be the difference in getting a lower seeded team than a team in the top five of the power rankings.
Both teams have had to deal with three game losing skids recently. Delcambre’s ended last week with the win over Jeanerette while WSM is in the middle of a three-game losing skid.
The main difference between the two is that West St. Mary has played eight games up to this point while Delcambre lost its week one game to Hurricane Ida.
“We were ready for that game but that game was canceled,” Liuzza. “Then we had to play a Hanson team that had played a game and had time to iron out some problems. We didn’t have that chance and we made some first game mistakes.
“We all wish we could have that game back but we have to move on.”
One other thing the Delcambre coach wishes is that his team could be higher in the power rankings.
“We all wish that,” Liuzza said. “But it’s what we are dealing with and our focus is still to go out one game at a time and play the best way that we know how.”
And how does Delcambre go out and concentrate on WSM.
“We have to be able to have long, sustained drives that end in points,” Liuzza said. “We can’t make any mistakes or have any fumbles and we have to be able to capitalize on their mistakes. “If we can do that, we have a good chance of winning Friday.”