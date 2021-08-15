Delcambre looks to build on playoff season

DELCAMBRE — If there was good news to come out of Delcambre High football during the pandemic year of 2020, it was the fact the Panthers made the Class 2A playoffs for the first time in four years.
The only problem was the 27th seed Panthers had to go to No. 6 seed Kinder, which picked up several players from Class 5A Barbe after two hurricanes hit the Lake Charles area, which made a big difference in the first round loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Delcambre finished the season 2-5 overall with three games lost because of the pandemic coronavirus pandemic.
Now the 2021 season is here and head football coach Artie Liuzza feels his Panthers are going to be ready.
“Losing three games (from the schedule) really hurt us and losing three starters going into the playoffs really hurt us as well, “ Liuzza said. “We were hit by it schedule-wise and personnel-wise at the end.
“We’re really hoping that we don’t have to face those issues again and everything can play as normal.
“It’s light-years different this year than last year. This is my first full offseason with Delcambre as a head coach going from January through August. I feel a lot more confident as a coach that our guys know what we’re trying to do going into the season.”
One of the big issues for Liuzza is to replace the graduated Kalob Moneaux at quarterback. Stepping into the role is junior Parker LeBlanc, who has started for Delcambre in the defensive backfield since he was a freshman and sophomore.
Joining him in the offensive backfield are Rogan Saunier. Cullen Mouton and Miguel Hernandez.
“All of them have really good speed,” Liuzza said. “Cullen was actually a pulling guard for us for his first three years but he gained so much speed in the offseason that we said we have to get the ball in his hands this year.”
The DHS coach said that five of the six offensive lineman started as sophomores last year and that he is looking forward to them jelling this year.
“We’re also going to try to throw the ball a little bit and take our shots downfield,” Liuzza said. “We’ve gained a lot of speed in the offseason and we’re going to try to get out on the perimeter trying to get the defense to run sideways.”
Liuzza attributed the increase in team speed to a program that the coaching staff implemented in the offseason.
“When I got here as an assistant coach six years ago we didn’t have a single guy run a 40 (yard dash) in under five seconds,” he said. “Now all of our skill guys run in the 4.7, 4.8 range, which for us is great.”
The Delcambre coach said that he’s returning nine starters on defense and they have more confidence on that side of the ball because they know what they are supposed to be doing, which is the key to playing good defense.
“They are very aggressive on defense, which is a good thing,” Liuzza said. “We just have to make sure that they are in the right place at the right time.”
Liuzza singled out Chad Olivier, Saunier,Mouton and Jaxon Wiggins as players he’ll count on on the defensive side.
As for the schedule, there are a few changes from last year but for the most part the Panthers will play the same teams as they did last year.
“We need to be able to control the ball and keep it out of the other team’s hands,” Liuzza said. “With a good start this year, I’m hoping that we can get some early momentum and sneak up on some people.”