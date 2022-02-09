DELCAMBRE — Amiyah Decuire scored 21 points and Treasure Harris added 10 as the Lady Panthers won 42-4 over Loreauville in District 7-2A action Monday.
The game was a mismatch from the start. Delcambre jumped out to a 22-3 first quarter lead and pummeled the Lady Tigers both on the offensive and defensive end in building a 35-4 halftime lead.
“We beat Ascension (Episcopal) Friday, we have Jeanerette Thursday and if we beat them we have a three game winning streak going into the playoffs.” Delcambre coach Brad Armentor said. “We’re looking at a potential rematch with Franklin in the playoffs.”
The game came to an early end late in the third quarter as the referees pulled both teams off the court and sent them into the locker rooms with about 30 seconds left in the period.
“I just think the referees were trying to keep the girls safe,” Armentor said. “There were a few little tussles early in the game and then something happened were a girl got hit with the ball and she didn’t like that.”
The referees ran the fourth quarter clock with neither team on the court to make it a complete game.
With the win, Delcambre improved to 17-13 overall and 7-5 in district while Loreauville fell to 0-15, 0-13. Headed into the final game of the season, Delcambre is 25th in the power rankings, safely in the playoffs but the Lady Panthers will be on the road in the first round.
Loreauville 48, Delcambre 40
Nicholas Deal had 18 points while Calep Jacob and Reece Suire each had nine points as Loreauville held off a challenge from Delcambre and beat the Panthers 48-40 in District 7-2A Monday.
The Panthers kept the game close all night as Delcambre trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-30 after three periods.
“Delcambre played a real tough game,” Loreauville coach Darrel Caesar said. “I think the difference is that we stuck with the game plan and were able tp pull away in the fourth quarter.”
But the Tigers were able to hold onto the lead in the fourth quarter to improve to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in district while Delambre fell to 4-21, 1-9.
“This wins keeps us in the playoff hunt,” Caesar said. “I think that we’re at 23 so it’s important that we get every win we can.
“You want a decent seed and not droop to the lower half so that we can play teams that we’re more evenly matched with and not play one of the top seeds early.”