Delcambre hits road for playoff opener at Winnfield

DELCAMBRE — There are several things for the Delcambre Panther football team to be proud of this season. One was the upset win over Catholic High in the fourth week of the season. Another was the fact that Delcambre finished the regular season with a winning record for the first time since joining the Class 2A ranks several years ago.
And finally, the Panthers are their highest seed in several years as the 20th seed in Class 2A and will hit the road tonight to face No. 13 seed Winnfield in the first round.
“It was a good season, a successful season,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. “Of course we would have like to played that first game and get off to a better start that we did, but we had a winning season and a good season in the playoffs.”
The Panthers (5-4) take on the Tigers (6-4) with the winner facing the winner of No. 4 seed Avoyelles and No. 29 seed Bunkie. If Delcambre wins and Avoyelles wins, the Panthers would host the Mustangs in the second round.
Liuzza said that Winnfield reminds him of an opponent the Panthers beat earlier this season.
“They remind my a lot of Catholic High, except with a better offense,” the DHS coach said. Delcambre beat CHS 21-14 in overtime.
Liuzza also said that for Delcambre to have success against Winnfield, his Panthers are going to have to do a couple of things.
“We can’t turn the ball over and we have to be able to control the ball.” Liuzza said. “We have to be able to sustain long drives that lead to touchdowns and we have to be able to get them off the field when we are on defense.”