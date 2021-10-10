DELCAMBRE — Delcambre High School welcomed back record-setting shot putter Hagan Landry Friday before its home football game against Ascension Episcopal School, highlighting the shared affection between the Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist and his home state and alma mater.
Landry, a 2014 DHS graduate, had made sure to mention his Louisiana roots after coming within centimeters of winning the gold medal this summer in Japan.
Former longtime Delcambre High coach, teacher and administrator Dahrie Koenig said that she’d been keeping up with Landry’s athletic efforts, messaging back and forth on social media, and when he told her he’d qualified for the Paralympics, the hair on her arms stood up and she started thinking of how he could be honored.
“I talked with (Delcambre High principal) Chantel (Helms) and Pam Blakely, the mayor of Delcambre, and we said we need to honor this guy,” Keonig said. “I told him, you’re the most decorated athlete that every played for Delcambre High, because of the fact you’re the only one who’s every gone to the Olympics, just like Morgann LeLeux in New Iberia.”
In addition to Friday’s honor, Landry also will serve as grand marshal of the DHS homecoming parade, sponsored by the school and town, Thursday. DHS plays host to Jeanerette on Friday for homecoming.
Landry, who lives in California where he trains at the Olympic center in Chula Vista, let Koenig know when he’d be back in Louisiana. Shortly after his trip to Japan, Landry competed in Germany as well.
That trip to Tokyo wasn’t without stress at first because Hurricane Ida was hitting the state during his week of comeptition.
Landry said he had talked to both his grandmother, Marnel Fremin, and mother, Shan Pearson, before competing. Once they let him know everyone in the family was safe, he was able to stay calm for the competition, he said.
And what a competition it was. Landry and gold medalist Bobirjon Omonov of Uzbekistan both broke the Paralympic record multiple times during the competition, with Landry finishing with a record for the Americas (North, South and Central) of 13.88 meters (45 feet, 6.4567 inches) on his third attempt. Omonov won with a world record and Paralympics record heave of 14.06 meters. Landry competes in the F41 events for people of short stature.
“Going into it, once they released the lineup I saw that I was going to be the last thrower, and that played a part, knowing I could see everybody else throw and feed off of that,” Landry said.
When he got to the call tent, he said, he realized he was in the right frame of mind because he didn’t feel jittery at all. Having worked with coach John Dagata on pressure situations while training in the U.S. and having throws coach Larry Judge, who Landry has known for a long time, in Japan helped him keep the nerves down also.
Walking into the stadium before the competition did give him an adrenalin spike, he said, because of the sheer enormity of the situation, but he and his coach helped calm down.
Afterward, during an interview with NBC, Landry dedicated his competition to everyone in Louisiana affected by Ida. That blew up on social media, both his own after posting a link, and on other sites like Now This News, which drew upwards of a half million viewings within a couple of weeks.
“People just from all over Louisiana just commented like ‘Thank you for this, it was tremendous, it brought a light to us,’ and just ‘thank you for showing love for your state,’ all that that I saw, was just surreal,” he said. “The love I got, former teachers from Delcambre, all these people contacting me, that was surreal. That just made me happy to be where I’m from. Even the majority of comments on the NBC Olympics page when they shared my medal picture, the majority of that was from Louisiana. Just to see that was phenonmenal.”
The Paralympics social media director told him he was the athlete showing the most love for his home state.
The trip to Japan was great, he said. He and Judge flew from Chicago to Tokyo with other track team members, a 12-hour flight, Despite reports of protests from Japanese residents not wanting to risk exposure to COVID-19 from visitors, Landry didn’t experience any issues.
“I’ve been to a number of countries, and Japan itself is absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “When we arrived there, there was no negativity. We felt welcomed.”
While he had the option to watch other track and field competitions, he didn’t want to do too much at his first Paralympic Games or risk exposure to COVID, so he tried to stay to himself as much as possible. That focus, and he and his roommates, except for one who was injured, all left with medals, and stuck together as a group for the most part, which helped them deal with stress and kept them all motivated.
“I will say the environment played a big role,” he said.
Keonig said she’s kept up with his efforts since he’d left school. He visited her, letting her wear the bronze medal he’d won at the Pan Am games in 2019, and told her he was training and hoping to earn a spot on the Paralympics team.
“This is something big for Delcambre,” she said. “It’s big for him. He’s proud, but I don’t know if he’s as proud as we are.”
Koenig almost panicked when she couldn’t watch the broadcast of his Paralympic competition in Japan, but finally tracked down a way to view it on her phone. She took a lot of screenshots from that and made a blanket decorated with those photos that she gave to him when he visited this week, she said.
“I’m so proud of him, because let’s face it, he’s come a long, long way, baby,” she said. “He’s got a lot of pride, but it’s equaled by our pride.”