For both Delcambre and Hanson, Friday’s scrimmage was a chance to get some live action in before the start of the season next week as the Panthers play host to Centerville and Hanson plays host Westminster Christian.
Both Delcambre coach Artie Luizza and first-year Hanson coach Bruce Hoffmann saw some good things and some things that they need to work on as the season opener looms.
The two teams scrimmaged for about an hour at Westgate High in a live quarter of action, something that both coaches agreed upon.
For Liuzza, it was all about the execution.
“Tonight was about execution and their offense is a hard one to stop with their single-wing scrum thing and it was about playing hard-nosed defense and pushing people around,” the Delcambre coach said. “I have to watch the film but I saw some good things on offense and I liked our tenacity on defense.”
Liuzza said the strange format of the scrimmage was about not trying to wear anyone out and just seeing how the teams executed as the season opener nears.
Delcambre scored two touchdowns in the scrimmage. Noah Broussard scored the first touchdown in the quarter and Jameion Guy scored the second touchdown in the live quarter.
Liuzza also credited his offensive line for standing during the quarter along with his quarterback and offensive backfield.
“We’re trying to get a little more balance in he offense this year and out receivers have been doing well with their routes and catching the ball,” Liuzza said.
Defensively, Liuzza said he was happy to see his playing fly to the ball as well as keeping containment on the outside on a couple of sweeps that Hanson ran.
The DHS coach is looking forward to opening the season against Centerville this week.
“They have a good football team that executes well,” Liuzza said. “That’s going to be the key. Whoever executes well is going to win the game.”
For Hoffman and Hanson, it was a case of seeing what the team still needs to work on heading into the season opener.
“We have a lot to work on,” Hoffmann said. “We stayed pretty vanilla tonight, on purpose, so we could see what we could do in our base (offense).”
The first-year coach, who took over for Chris Sanders in the spring, said that several players stood out in the scrimmage, including Donald Foulcard, Jason LeBlanc and Eugene Foulcard.
“I want to come in and establish a sense of confidence in this team and get them to do the things that you need to do to be successful,” Hoffmann said. “That’s the culture that we are trying to build.”