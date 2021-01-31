DELCAMBRE — Playing their fourth game in five days, the Delcambre Panthers could have easily gone down to visiting Catholic High and no one would have been too upset by the fact that DHS had gone 3-1 over that stretch and it was just too much to ask for young players to do that many games in that few days.
But that wasn’t the case with this DHS boys basketball team.
Taking it as a challenge, and spurred on by head coach Benny Dronet, the Panthers took every shot thrown by Catholic High and held off a late charge by the visitors to claim a 42-37 win and improve to 15-5 overall and 6-1 in District 7-2A.
Caylond Torres led a trio of Panthers in double figures with 12 points. Thomas Jones had 11 points and Jaxon Wiggins finished with 10 points for DHS.
It wasn’t easy for Delcambre but the team pulled through in the end.
“We played four games this week and we were fortunate enough to win all four,” Dronet said. “This one was certainly a struggle, a battle. We didn’t shoot too well but give credit to the opponent, they played good defense.
“They showed that they were trying tpowin just like we were.”
Dronet said it wasn’t a pretty win, but he’ll definitely take it
The turning point in the game was early in the fourth quarter when Catholic High made a run to take the lead and it was up to Delcambre to respond.
“We were in danger there for a few minutes in the fourth quarter of letting them take the lead on us and our guys fought back,” Dronet said. “We got a rebound, made a key shot. It was a credit to Catholic High and how hard they played
“They wanted to win just as bad as we did.”
Deonet also said that he didn’t believe that his players were tired even after playing four games in five days.
For Catholic High, the up and down season continued
“It was sort of a very familiar position for us at halftime,” CHS coach Josh Guilbeau said. “We were down by a couple of possessions and we talked at halftime about coming out in the third quarter and that’s been a make-or-break time for us all year.
“We’ve either had a really good third or a really bad third. We held our own and we cut it down to what the deficit was at halftime but we didn’t do enough down the stretch to win it.”
Guilbeau said that CHS had some really good looks at the basket, the ball just didn’t fall for them in the game.
“We’ve been very inconsistent shooting the basketball and we regularly work on it and all we can do is keep working at it,” Guilbeau said.
Trace Wiliams had 15 points and KK Reno added 12 to lead Catholic High (6-9, 3-5 District 7-2A).
Catholic High travels to Ascension Episcopal Tuesday.
Delcambre plays at district leader Franklin Tuesday.