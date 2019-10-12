DELCAMBRE — Ascension Episcopal scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second quarter to take control of the game and beat Delcambre 49-20 Friday night in District 7-2A.
The Blue Gators (4-2 overall, 2-1 district) rolled up 428 yards of offense against the Panthers, who fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in district.
Noah Broussard led Delcambre with 95 yards and a touchdown rushing the ball while Jamian Guy added 50 yards and Parker Nunez finished with 44 yards on the ground and 60 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Delcambre travels to Loreauville Friday.
Erath 20, Kaplan 12
ERATH — Luke LeBlanc rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and added 90 yards though the air as Erath beat Kaplan 20-12 in District 8-3A Friday.
With the win, Erath improves to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in District 6-3A while Kaplan fell to 2-4 and 0-1.
After Kaplan took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, LeBlanc tied the game on a 14 yard run and then as Kaplan took a 12-6 lead in the second quarter, LeBlanc gave Erath the lead on a 12 yard run as the Bobcats led 13-12 at half.
Curtis Cormier sealed the win for Erath in the fourth quarter with a 26 yard run and a 20-12 lead over the Pirates.
Erath returns to action Friday when the Bobcats play host to Ascension Catholic while Kaplan plays host to St. Martinville Senior High.
SMSH beat Abbeville 14-0 Friday in its District 6-3A opener.