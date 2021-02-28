DELCAMBRE — Home runs from Cullen Bouton and Kalob Moneaux highlighted a 13 run first inning as Delcambre rolled past Oberlin 23-2 Saturday in a non-district game called ater three innings by mercy rule..
Benoit and Moneaux each finished with homers and RBI doubles for the Panthers, who batted around twice in the first inniing against Oberlin pitcher Tyler Lamkin..
“We were able to take advantage of their mistakes,” Delcambre coach ANdrew Madden said. “Plus, our offense has been coming around lately. We scored 18, 12 and 23 runs the last three games.”
Moneaux stated and got the win for Delcambre,and every starter got at least one hit in the game,
The DHS coach also got some much needed help as the Delcambre basketball team lost in the first round of the playoffs Friday and now the basketball players who play baseball are free to come out and join the team.
“It helps us out because we now have some depth in the lineup and you can have competition for starting positions,” Madden said.
Delcambre returns to action Monday when the Panthers play host to Gueydan and then play host to ESA Tuesday.