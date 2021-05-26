Delcambre doesn't conduct spring football work; ready for summer

DELCAMBRE — Officially, there was no two-week spring football for Delcambre High and head football coach Artie Luizza.
Instead, the Panthers will take advantage of LHSAA rules and start fall camp a week early come August.
But, that doesn’t mean that Liuzza and the Panthers will not be doing football work during this time.
“Our kids pretty much play every sport here,” Liuzza. “So we give them a break during the spring.
“We’re just fortunate that by the LHSAA calendar, summer workouts start while we’re still in school. So we’re coming out for a few minutes after school each day for the things that we are going to work on this summer.”
Liuzza said that basically the Panthers will work on installing their base offense and defense during the summer as well as work on some things that they didn’t get a chance to do last summer when everyone was affected by the COVID rules put into place by the LHSAA.
“COVID kind of hurt us when it came to attention to detail,” Liuzza said. “There were a lot of things that we didn’t get a chance to do that made a difference in how we prepared for the season and in some ways it showed and in other ways it didn’t show.”
What Liuzza and the Panthers do need to work on is replacing several players who have graduated and moved on from last year’s team, including quarterback Kalob Moneaux.
“As far as offense goes, we’re pretty much replacing our entire backfield and a key receiver and on defense we’re replacing two starters so we have some holes to fill and some new guys need to step up,” Liuzza said.
As for replacing Moneaux, Liuzza said that junior Parker LeBlanc will take the reins of Delcambre’s wing-T offense for now.
“Parker is not quite the passer that Moneaux was but he has speed and it will bring a different dimension back there,” the DHS coach said. “We’re a run heavy offense anyway. It’s would be great if we were 50/50 when it comes to running and passing but we use the pass to complement the running game.
“In a small school setting, you are going to have more guys that run the ball than can throw and catch.”
So Liuzza and the Panthers have begun summer workouts and the Delcambre coach has some plans for his team over the summer.
“We’ll come in for about three hours, three days a week for strength and speed training,” Liuzza said. “Then we’ll spend about an hour on football-specific training.
“If we can find a few seven-on-seven games and maybe a tournament or so we’ll do that just to help the defense work on coverages. I was looking forward to going to LSU for their seven-on-seven but a number of our kids are taking the ACT that morning so we’ll have to find another one to go to.”
The Panthers return to the field for the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree on Aug. 27 when they will play in a three-way against Jeanerette and Highland Baptist.