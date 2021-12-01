DELCAMBRE — Delcambre High School had one of its more successful basketball seasons in recent memory in 2020-21 as the Panthers won 18 games, finished third in district and advanced to the first round of the Class 2A playoffs as the 19th seed under long-time coach Benny Dronet, who came out of retirement for one more season on the sidelines for Delcambre.
One year later, there is a new coach and just about a brand new team as the Panthers take to the hardwood for the 2021-22 season.
Former Assembly Christian standout and later head coach David Prentiss takes over the Panthers in his first year at Delcambre after spending the last two seasons at Northwest High, just outside of Opelousas and then at Lafayette High.
“Coach Dronet is a legend, let’s just say it from the start,” Prentiss said. “For me to come in and take over from him, there’s a lot riding on that and that’s some big shoes to fill.
“I plan on being at Delcambre for a long, long time. We have a long road ahead of us to return this program to where Coach Dronet had it.
“I love the school, I love the community and in the first home game of the season we had an absolute packed house. That’s a huge plus for us because it shows that we have the community behind us and we have to do our part to make them proud of us.”
Prentiss takes over a Delcambre program that could almost be considered starting from scratch.
“I have nothing coming back from last year’s team,” the first-year coach said. “I have one kid (Jaxon Wiggins) that has played real varsity minutes.
“I have kids on the team that have never touched the varsity court. We’re young, we have a ton of potential and we’re promising. The kids are going to grow. They’ve already bought into what we’re teaching here and I think that we are going to have a successful season.”
So far the Panthers have dropped all four games to open the 2021-22 season but it really isn’t as bad as that stat would indicate.
“We were tied with Houma Christian at halftime and they pulled away in the second half,” Prentiss said. “We lost to Hanson by 5 points. We lost to Erath in overtime by 6 and we lost by 1 point to Kaplan in overtime Monday.
“You can see that we are real close, we can hang with teams and sooner, rather than later, we’re going to seeing the success of what we’re doing here.”
Starting up from scratch can be a good thing and/or a bad thing for a coach. Prentiss chooses to look at it as a good thing.
“It’s good because I can come in and set a new tone, a new culture for the team,” he said. “And they have completely bought into the brotherhood of what I have been teaching.”
Prentiss brings in his experience to the Panthers the fact that he has been a coach at a small school (two years at ACS) and his experience at a big school learning under two legendary coaches as Clifton Brown (Lafayette) and Chester Randle (Northwest).
“I have taken everything I have learned and now I can mold that into my own program here,” hw said.
Wiggins, Cooper Broussard and Morris Cole are currently the starting guards for the Panthers while Daxx Viator and Kyle Bourgeois are taking care of the inside the lane duties for Delcambre.
“Right now I don’t have much of a bench but the guys are working hard and stepping up in practice and earning minutes on the court,” Prentiss said.
Ideally in his first season at DHS, Prentiss is looking for one thing and one thing only.
“I just want them to get better,” he said. “I’m not worried about wins or losses. As long as they buy into the program, the brotherhood and the message and we’re getting better, that’s good for me.
“My goal at Delcambre is to turn these young men into better people and I think that we’re doing that.”