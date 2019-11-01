DELCAMBRE — Parker Nunez rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Delcambre jumped out to a 34-8 lead in the second half and held on to beat West St. Mary 34-24 Thursday in District 7-2A.
Noah Broussard added 106 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Panthers, who amassed 436 total yards of offense in improving to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in district with one game left at Houma Christian next week,
The Panthers held WSM (2-7, 2-4) scoreless in the first half while building a 20-0 lead. The Wolpack rallied in the second half as Taylun Druilhet completed 16-of-28 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted once.
West St. Mary closes out the regular season at Ascension Episcopal next week.