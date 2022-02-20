With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, sophomore point guard Austin Delahoussaye put the finishing touches on a NISH comeback that not only moved them up to the No. 6 seed in Class 5A, but also clinched the District 3-5A championship with a perfect 10-0 record.
Wayne Randall-Bashay led the scoring for NISH with 13 points. Christian Walker (9 points) and Kylan Dugas (8 points) also made an impact for the Yellow Jackets.
Southside, who NISH defeated 64-53 in their last game, returned to New Iberia with a point to prove. The first quarter saw 10 free throws awarded, as each team put in physical performances that kept the referees doing their best to maintain control. By halftime, Southside were leading 23-21.
The Sharks increased their lead to 5 after the third quarter, leaving NISH with just eight minutes to salvage their hopes of winning district. Holding Southside to just 6 points, and scoring 12 of their own, the Yellow Jackets showed their quality and won the game 43-42.
“I’m happy for the guys,” said NISH head coach Chad Pourciau. “I think we were down 7 at one point, so credit to Southside, they played their tails off. I feel like they deserved the win, we just weren’t real good tonight but we found a way, so I’m happy.”
Pourciau said that his team’s defensive performance in the first half was below his standards, but big fourth quarter performances by Christian Walker and Austin Delahoussaye were enough to put NISH ahead.
“The main thing was, in the second half, we had to get stops. In the second quarter, we only got two stops, so the message at halftime was that we have to get stops and rebounds.”
Delahoussaye said that his team felt unable to get anything to work in the first half, but were supported by good performances by the NISH bench who came in and gave the starters a much needed break.
“The whole game we were slow, it felt like we couldn’t get anything going,” he said. “The bench came in and gave us good minutes, the defense turned it up for us, so we came into the fourth feeling like we’ve been here before and this is our gym, we’re going to win.”
Pourciau explained that NISH weren’t given many shooting opportunities in the fourth quarter, but managed to capitalize on every chance they had to secure the win.
“We didn’t make a whole lot of shots, but I tell you what, Christian Walker hit two big threes late in the fourth quarter. We were down one and Austin missed the front end of one and one with 50 seconds left. They called a timeout and he was hanging his head and all the guys said ‘we need you 5’. Credit to his teammates and credit to him for not going in the dump and making the right play.”
“They told me to keep my head up, to get it back,” said Delahoussaye. “They said that I’m going to make another play, and as a point guard I knew that I could do it.”
Pouricau credits his team’s mental resilience for the comeback, explaining that the playoff game atmosphere is just as tense as Friday’s game.
“I told the guys right there at the end of the game, this is what playoff atmosphere is like. If we can’t respond now, how are we going to respond in a week? They accepted that and found a way to win. I don’t know how they did it, but they found a way to win.”
“We were 9-0 going into this, so I felt like we were district champs regardless, but this puts icing on the cake.”
The Yellow Jackets move up on spot to the No. 6 seed in Class 5A, and will find out who their first round opponent is when LHSAA releases the playoff bracket on Monday.