Keith Delahoussaye of New Iberia knows there’s a target on his back going into the South Central Fishing Association season opener on March 19.
Delahoussaye, 67, claimed back-to-back Angler of the Year titles, plus back-to-back SFA Classics, while fishing the “slot” redfish tournaments much of the time with Delcambre’s Quentin Comeaux. He’s as fired up as the next guy about getting the season underway Saturday.
“Oh, yeah, I’m always excited about them. Those guys that fish them are some of the best competitive fishermen around here,” he said.
“Listen, Eddie Toups is a really good fisherman. Milton (Milton Davis) is a helluva fisherman. ‘T Blu’ (Gerrit “T Blu” Landry) and them (Landry’s crew) are good, too. Brooks Amy, the guy in charge of the tournament, is good any time. Keo (Keo Khamphilavong) is a helluva fisherman, too, now. They fish hard. Shane Doucet. Brian Landry. You have really good fishermen there.”
None were able to prevent Delahoussaye from winning AOY titles in 2021 and 2022 or deny him the last two SFA Classics. While his fishing buddy from Delcambre has yet to commit, he is hopeful Comeaux fishes this coming Saturday.
Just how many of the five regular-season tournaments Delahoussaye can fish is up in the air. There is a strong possibility he’ll miss the second and, perhaps, third contests because he is undergoing knee replacement surgery soon.
“I don’t know how many I can fish,” he said. “I’ve got to fish some of them. Some of those guys really want to whip me. I have a target on my back.”
Delahoussaye, 67, has been prefishing around Vermilion Bay, as well as along the south shoreline of Marsh Island. He went to the latter during Mardi Gras week with his 9-year-old grandson, Trey Jordan of New Iberia.
“The water’s really, really pretty. I fished on the outside on the Gulf. We were back by 3 o’clock. We didn’t leave New Iberia until 8:30,” said the veteran saltwater fisherman who retired in 2015 after 31 years as an LDWF Enforcement Division agent.
Redfish fishing that day was good for “slots” and bull reds. During one exciting stretch the boy hooked and landed a bull red, then on the next cast caught a 34-pound redfish.
Delahoussaye chuckled and said Jordan gave him the eye when told the biggest redfish had to be released because they could keep only two longer than 27 inches.
They caught redfish with shrimp fished on the bottom, he said.
The water was “low, low, low,” he said, noting he saw reefs sticking out he’d never seen before.
He expects a big two-fish “slot” limit to win the first tournament. That’s been the case historically, he said.
“The first tournament, we always have heavy stringers. Fish have been feeding all winter long,” he said.
Where Delahoussaye goes depends on water clarity, as well as tide levels. If the water’s low, he said, he might “hang around here.”
There’s a chance he could take the long boat ride to the east if conditions aren’t favorable in this area, he said.
Otherwise, he said, potential hotspots for the field fishing the opener include Lake Sand, Hawkins and, maybe, Southwest Pass.
New Iberian Brooks Amy, who took the SFA director reins from Gerrit Landry after the SFA Classic in July 2021, is anxious to oversee his first tournament.
Amy said, “We are very excited for the first tournament and hoping to see old and new faces. Hoping the weather is good for the start and hoping everyone has fun.”
One of his goals since taking over for Landry was to increase membership and tournament participation. He said he has talked with potential new members and was hopeful they would join the ranks of Acadiana’s best redfish fishermen.
If so, he said, “Hopefully they will enjoy the tournaments and stay with us a while.”
Amy and his board members’ biggest supporter is Delahoussaye.
“Those guys are trying hard to keep it going. They are some dedicated guys,” he said.
SFA membership fee is $25 per adult and $10 for boys and girls 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat (maximum of five anglers per boat). Registration is on the morning of each tournament, stopping at 5:50 a.m.
Tournament hours for the first event are 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. due to Daylight Saving. Other tournaments begin at 6 a.m. with weigh-ins at 3 p.m.
For more information about joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.
After March 19, the other regular-season tournaments are April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 23. Makeup tournaments will be held the next day. The 2022 SFA Classic is set for Aug. 20.