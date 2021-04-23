Delahoussaye is Bears’ first college baseball signee

Sadler Delahoussaye recently became the first Highland Baptist Christian School student-athlete to sign a scholarship to play college baseball.
Last Friday, the senior catcher signed with Belhaven University, which is located in Jackson, Mississippi. The Division III Blazers compete in the American Southwest Conference and are currently 17-13 this season.
The program has produced eight players that were selected in the Major League Baseball draft with four additional, undrafted players reaching the professional ranks.
“It’s a great opportunity and an honor,” Delahoussaye said. “I’ve played with a lot of great teammates here at Highland.
“It’s not so much about being the first person from the school to play college baseball. It’s more of an added bonus with the way my coaches, teammates and I have built this program.”
The Bears are currently 17-8 with the LHSAA playoffs just around the corner. Delahoussaye is hitting 397 with 14 extra base hits and 17 RBIs.
“His on-base percentage is .547,” HBCS coach Brennan Boudreaux said. “Sadler gets walked a lot. He brings a lot to the table for us, so it’s very fitting that he’s the first player to sign.
“He’s been very instrumental in building our program over the past few years. I’ve had the privilege of coaching him for six years. He took over as the starting catcher his freshman year.”
Delahoussaye checks all the boxes as a complete player, according to his coach.
“From a leadership standpoint, he’s phenomenal,” Boudreaux said. “He makes sure everybody knows what’s going on during games. He’s a solid defender and solid at the plate, but the biggest thing is his intangibles with his effort and attitude.
“It might be cliche’ for a coach to say, but when you have a guy like Sadler, it makes things easier for me. He is able to handle our pitchers. He calls the pitches. Before a game, he and I go over how we want to attack certain hitters.”
Boudreaux said it’s rare that a high school coach has the confidence in his catcher to call a game.
“It’s 100 percent a big compliment to Sadler,” the HBCS coach said. “It all goes to building a relationship with the pitchers during the offseason. He knows what they do best and what they feel comfortable with in certain counts.
“He sets us up for success batter by batter, inning by inning. It’s also very rare for a pitch to get by him. He’s thrown out 22 baserunners this year, which is impressive. He’s capable of pitching, as well. I’ve been holding him in my back pocket as a pitcher. We’ll use him when we really need him.”
It’s not surprising that Delahoussaye describes himself as a blue-collar type player.
“I’m a gamer,” he said. “I’m scrappy. I’m not the flashiest or prettiest. I’m going up there to get the job done and will do it at all costs.
“I feel like I’m a tough out at the plate. I feel like I’m a defensive anchor, which sets me apart. I don’t chase stats or accolades. I’m willing to sacrifice individual stats to benefit my team.”
Delahoussaye is looking forward to continuing his career on the next level, but he’s also savoring his last prep season.
“We have the best group of guys at Highland that I’ve ever been around,” he said. “It’s been a blessing and an honor to play alongside them. I’m glad to be with them. Highland has been the best experience. for me I couldn’t possibly ask for anything more.”