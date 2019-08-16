Dejean learning a new spot in the Delcambre offense

DELCAMBRE — After rushing for 550 yards at wingback during his junior season, Tirney Dejean is moving to the fullback position for the Delcambre Panthers.
The change of position occurred after last year’s fullback, Noah Broussard, was sidelined for the upcoming season with an injury.
“I’m used to running to the outside,” Dejean said. “Now that I’m a fullback, I’ll have to learn to run inside and up the middle.”
In preparation for his new role, the senior hit both the weights and the dinner table hard.
“I bulked up and gained 30 pounds over the summer to get a little more leverage,” the 5-foot-7, 180-pounder said.
The last time Delcambre reached the playoffs was in Dejean’s freshman year when the Panthers entered the Class 2A bracket as the number 31 seed and were sent to Baton Rouge to face a Madison Prep squad that went on to finish as the state runner-up.
“This year we’re a whole new football team with a new coaching staff,” Dejean said. “The playoffs are the goal. We’ve been trying to work on that since my freshman year.
“With the way we’ve been training all summer, I think we’ve got it this year. We’ve all gotten bigger and stronger, and we’ve all learned a lot. Everybody is stepping up and doing their part.”
First-year head coach Artie Liuzza said the Panthers have their biggest roster in quite some time.
“We have a bigger senior class and more numbers than we’ve had in a while,” Liuzza said.
“The guys are pretty excited about that going into the fall.
“Right now everything is real positive. Obviously, we’ve had a string of losing seasons, but we should be good running the ball with Parker Nunez and Tirney coming back.”
Pound-for-pound, Dejean is one of the best competitors around.
“He’s a very tough guy,” the DHS coach said of Dejean. “He’s a hard-nosed runner and that’s why we decided to move him to fullback.
“He’s been doing a good job. I think the biggest thing for our fullback is getting to the line very fast, which he has the speed to do. Then, it’s making the cut at the second level — the linebacker level —and that’s what I’ve been impressed with these past two weeks of practice.”
Delcambre will tangle with Highland Baptist on Friday, August 30, at 6 P.M. in the Iberia Parish Jamboree hosted by Westgate.