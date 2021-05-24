BATON ROUGE — It was a case of deja vu for both the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns at Tiger Park.
Three years ago, the final day of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional began with the University of Louisiana defeating LSU 5-4 in 10 innings. That day ended with the Tigers defeating the Ragin' Cajuns 3-1 to win the regional.
The final day of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday began with the Ragin' Cajuns beating the Tigers 2-0 but ended yet again with LSU beating its neighbor to the west — this time 8-5 — and once again winning the regional.
"It was good enough; that's all we were trying to do today, be better than ULL," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "We kept telling everybody good enough is good enough. Was it pretty? No, but we don’t care. We’re playing next week, there are 16 teams left and we are one of them."
The victory on Sunday is the sixth consecutive regional win for LSU.
The Ragin' Cajuns (47-12) took the first game on Sunday with a strong pitching performance from Kandra Lamb, who didn’t surrender a run while giving up only three hits and striking out five in the complete-game shutout.
The Ragin' Cajuns seemed to carry that momentum into the second game.
Ciara Bryan led off the second game by taking a pitch from Ali Kilponen and sending it over the right field wall.
"I wanted to be aggressive," Bryan said. "In the previous game, I took a lot of first-pitch strikes and I didn’t really help myself. I wanted to help myself and help the team. I wanted to be aggressive in my at-bat."
After Bryan's homer, the Cajuns appeared poised to score even more runs. Kaitlyn Alderink drew a walk and then Jade Gortarez reached on a dropped fly ball in right field.
Kilponen — who suffered the loss in the first game — got out of the jam by striking out Justice Milz and then seeing Alderink get caught stealing.
Kilponen walked the next two Ragin' Cajun batters to load the bases but escaped the inning by striking out Kendall Talley.
"I thought she was in a good spot, and we would continue with her as long as possible," Torina said. "I didn’t necessarily expect her to throw the whole game, but her offense allowed her to do that. She made big pitches and got out of some situations."
With their pitcher surrendering only one run, LSU (35-20) seized control of the game in the bottom of the first.
Georgia Clark came up with a two-strike, two-out single up the middle that brought home two runs.
"I had just missed the riseball," Clark said of her previous at-bat. "So I kind of knew the changeup was coming. As soon as I saw it, I just threw my hands and knocked it right back up the middle."
After a Taylor Pleasants solo home run in the third made it 3-1, LSU expanded its lead in the fifth.
Amanda Doyle's sac fly with the bases loaded brought home one run but then bases were cleared when Clark hit a three-run home run off of Ellyson.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored two runs in the sixth when Bailey Curry hit a two-run home run off Kilponen. LSU answered right back with a run in the sixth on a throwing error.
The Ragin' Cajuns scored two more runs in the seventh inning.
Sophie Piskos led off with a single and Bryan reached on a fielder's choice. Kaitlyn Alderink then reached on an error and advanced to second while Bryan reached third.
Jade Gortarez singled up the middle to score Bryan. Alderink then scored on a sac fly by Justice Milz.
The comeback was halted as Kilponen had Alissa Dalton ground out to second base.
While LSU gears up to take on Florida State in the NCAA Super Regionals, the University of Louisiana falls short of reaching the Super Regionals for a fifth straight season.
Despite that disappointment, Glasco was proud of the effort his team put forth over the weekend.
"I was thrilled with the effort of my ballclub today," Glasco said. "I thought they played well, I thought they played hard. I was really proud of them."